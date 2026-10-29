Review: ACCOMPLICE by Wellington Repertory Theatre

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I have sworn on oath not to reveal any of the secrets from The Accomplice written by Rupert Holmes. So, in the interests of me not being lynched by Wellington Repertory Theatre (and not ruining it for everyone else), my review is simple: Great job, team! Potential audience members, go buy tickets!

But surely, like any good plot twist, that’s not the end of the review? Of course it isn’t…

This is a show that asks a great deal of its actors, who rise to the challenge with performances that make the complicated look effortless. There’s plenty to get your teeth into here, and the cast sink theirs into the material with gusto, navigating its complexities with skill and commitment.

And if you’re the sort of person who likes to play armchair detective, you’ll be pleased to know the clues begin appearing before the show has even properly begun. So, by all means, put on your thinking cap, scrutinise every detail and congratulate yourself when you think you’ve worked it all out. Just don’t get too comfortable with your own brilliance.

The first half sets the scene for what appears to be a rather traditional murder mystery, with a scheming wife and her lover plotting to bump off her slightly dotty husband. Witty dialogue, dark humour and engaging characterisation make for an entertaining setup, even as you suspect there’s rather more afoot than meets the eye.

The second half really hits its stride, gathering pace and delivering a more energetic, entertaining ride as the narrative picks up speed and the pieces begin to fall into place. Or do they?

And as for the director? This must be the stuff of directorial nightmares for Neil Brewer, juggling intricate details, complicated stagecraft, intimacy and actors who have to navigate a narrative that refuses to sit still.

Supported by a talented crew, the story telling is elevated with crafty special FX, an eclectic list of props and clever set design.

For the amateur sleuths and seasoned crime buffs, settle in for an intriguing, cleverly constructed evening of theatre. Expect to be both confused and entertained, expect to laugh and gasp, and maybe like me also spend the entire car ride home piecing together the puzzle.

There! I’ve said nothing. You’ve learned nothing. Now go buy a ticket.

The Accomplice is on at The Gryphon Theatre until November 7th.

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