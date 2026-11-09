My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Previews: MARATHON at Q Theatre
It’s St. Louis, 1904, and the Olympic Games are still figuring out what the heck they’re doing.
It’s St. Louis, 1904, and the Olympic Games are still figuring out what the heck they’re doing.
Thirty-two athletes get set at the start line. Drawn by the promise of glory, redemption, and a medal awarded by the First Daughter, Alice Roosevelt, they have no earthly idea what they’ve signed up for.
What follows is a perfect storm of incompetence, stupidity, betrayal, cheating, wild dogs, and rat poison.
Six of the best, boldest and hopefully somewhat athletic actors and comedians unite to run headfirst into the chaos.
Brynley STENT, Chris PARKER, Brett O'GORMAN, Batanai MASHINGAIDZE, Kura FORRESTER, and Brayden CRESSWELL.
When everything is going wrong - just keep running.
Nic Sampson's mainstage theatre debut tells the unbelievably true story of one of the most disastrous races in Olympic history - a race so chaotic it nearly killed its contestants, and the event itself, for good.
A play about friendship, ambition, and falling short, spectacularly, MARATHON finds the comedy and heart in sporting disaster, celebrating the losers, the cheats, and the ones history remembers for all the wrong reasons.
MARATHON is a stitch-inducing and hilarious night at the side of the racetrack. Too chaotic to be fiction and promising to have you breathless in the audience.
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