Previews: CALL GIRLS at Dolphin Theatre, Onehunga, Auckland

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Opening on November 20 at Dolphin Theatre, Onehunga – is the hilarious comedy, CALL GIRLS. NZ playwright James Carrick said that “I was determined to write an antidote to the negativity in the world”. This brilliantly written and uplifting situational comedy sold out its world premiere season in Auckland when it was first performed in 2024. As only the second production in Auckland, I am sure it will be popular. With a strong cast of talented performers presenting a range of authentic and real characters, It is intended for an adult audience. It is classic humour – and for an end of the year outing, it will not disappoint. Every character has an interesting back story, as we all do! Theatre is about emotional connection. Listen for what is not said in this play, as well as what is shared. There are many witty one-liners and convincingly real interactions, poignant moments and flashes of comic genius and interplay.

Not only that, but there’s so much truth - and kindness - found in unexpected places. The situations are definitely ones to which we can relate. Owner-operator of the Beach Haven Rest Home, Sarah, is struggling to make ends meet. She’s fighting bureaucracy and the potential takeover of the large retirement complexes. The women are a strong sisterhood – though that is not initially evident. What becomes interesting is how the retired women become invigorated as they purposefully embark on saving their home.

The director, Glenda Pearce, is well-known for her innovative approaches to scripts, and this element is well-honed in her creative vision and execution. This version is deliberately set in NZ. The “street exchanges” and subtle changes of Christmas decorations help to indicate the passing of time as we approach the season. A special shoutout to Jake La Jeunesse, for the original music score.

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