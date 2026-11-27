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I Can Not Give Hugs explores the ethics of manufactured relationships. At its heart, the show highlights the weight of grief and the need for true human connection. The show grapples with questions of just how far society will go to avoid turbulent human interaction. Performances will run 8-9 December at the Auckland Performing Arts Centre.

Following the 2023 premiere in Christchurch, I Can Not Give Hugs returns for an Auckland remount on the 8th and 9th of December. The show brings together a team of experienced creatives who met through their training at The Actors Program. Co-writer and actor Merlia de Ridder returns to the lead role, joined by Molly Curnow (Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun) and Clare Poulgrain (Messy 2026, Shortland Street).

I Can Not Give Hugs is the Auckland directorial debut for Tara Weston-Webb (Encroach 2021, Messy 2025 and Messy 2026 Wellington Fringe). She is joined by producers Viola Ember, whose recent work includes her solo show WIRED at Pitt Street Theatre, and Ella Flores, who has worked closely with Marianne Infante and her Filipino-driven theatre company Te & Kuya Collaborative.

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