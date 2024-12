Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION at Bay Area Performing Arts Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Seward - HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION - Bay Area Performing Arts 24%

Hope Carline - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Meghann King - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 11%

Hayley Burton - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Piper Bordes - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 6%

Adam Tanner Gilbert - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

Chelsea Gidden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 5%

Elijah Kreiger - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Slidell Little Theatre 5%

Piper Bordes - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

Belle LeBlanc - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 4%

Monica Ordinez - ONEPIECE - CrescentCityTheatre alliance 3%

Lauren Riddell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 3%

Jauné Buisson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Chelsea Gidden - NUNSENSE - Sullivan Theater 2%

Lauren Riddell - ROCKY HORROR SHOW LIVE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 2%

Belle LeBlanc Tudor - ASSASSINS - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Arden Hale McMillin - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 18%

Raynia Johnson - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 18%

Abrielle DeCuir - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%

Vicki Mahan - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 8%

Arden McMillin - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 7%

Melissa Bush - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

Julie Winn - ONEPIECE - Crescent City Theater Alliance 5%

Joey Misale - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 4%

Joey Misale - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 4%

Carole J. Moore - THE MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 3%

Kaci Thomassie - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 3%

Jahise LeBouef - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Crescent City Stage 2%

Jahise LeBouef - THE CAKE - Crescent City Stage 2%

Kathleen Van Horn - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Stacy Scarborough - OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 1%

Jahise LeBouef - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Carole J. Moore - SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FALLEN SOUFFLE - Sullivan Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jacob F. Morris - HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION - Bay Area Performing Arts 22%

Lily McGill - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 17%

Amy Gomez - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Jason Breaux - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 8%

Catherine Kontess - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 5%

Chelsea Gidden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 5%

Dustin Delaune - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

Leslie Castay - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 4%

Clay Donaldson - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

Jack Lampert - ONEPIECE - crescent City Theatre Alliance 4%

Christopher Manguno - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 4%

Brandy Johnson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 3%

Gary Rucker - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 3%

Jauné Buisson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Heath McNeese - NUNSENSE - Sullivan Theater 1%

Amy Riddell - NUNSENSE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 1%

Christopher Manguno - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 30 by Ninety Theatre 1%

Gary Rucker - ASSASSINS - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Courtney Murphy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

Ren Price - THE HUMANS - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Roger Ferrier - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Ascension Community Theatre 12%

Chelsea Gidden - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 10%

A.J. Allegra - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 9%

Joel and Paige Rainey - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Sullivan Theater 6%

Aaron Wood - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatre Baton Rouge 5%

Vickie Burt - THE MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 4%

Laurie Bonura - A FEW GOOD MEN - 30 by Ninety Theatre 4%

Jason Breaux - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sullivan Theater 4%

Jaclyn Bethany and Lindsey Neville - OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 3%

C. Jaye Miller - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Red Magnolia Theatre Company 3%

Jason Breaux - SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FALLEN SOUFFLE - Sullivan Theater 3%

Elizabeth Newcomer - THE CAKE - Crescent City Stage 3%

Nino Bonura, Sr. - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - 30 by Ninety Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Newcomer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Crescent City Stage 2%

Jana Mestecky - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Salvatore Mannino - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 22%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 8%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 5%

RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 4%

CLUE - Sullivan Theater 3%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 2%

BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 2%

A FEW GOOD MEN - 30 by Ninety Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Crescent City Stage 1%

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Red Magnolia Theatre Company 1%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - 30 by Ninety Theatre 1%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Martinez - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Louis Gagliano - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Ethan Martinez - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Theatre Baton Rouge 8%

Richard Nixon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 8%

Gabby Montagnino - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Christopher Manguno - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 30 by Ninety Theatre 6%

Kate Landry - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 6%

Maggie Martin - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

Grant Vicknair - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 5%

Adachi Pimentel - OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 4%

Kate Landry - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

Kate Landry - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

Diane Baas - BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 4%

Christopher Manguno - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 3%

Dan Zimmer - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 3%

Michelle Freneaux Chassaing - CLUE - The Sullivan Theater 3%

Rachel Levy - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Joyce Liao - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Beth Bordelon - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%

Mary Grace Ellerbee - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Jamie Leonard-Brubaker - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 11%

Erin Perdue Brownfield - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 7%

Melissa Marshall - ONEPIECE - Crescent City Theatre Alliance 7%

Lisa Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Richard Baker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 6%

Christy West - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Slidell Little Theatre 6%

Erin Perdue Brownfield - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 5%

Justin Blanchard - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 5%

Chelsea Gidden - NUNSENSE - Sullivan Theater 4%

Dennis Assaf - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 4%

Lee Hartman - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

Max Dovale - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 2%

Frank Gonzalez - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - 30 by Ninety Theatre 2%

Kaley Pichon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Slidell Little Theatre 1%

Jefferson Turner - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 1%



Best Musical

HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION - Bay Area Performing Arts 22%

WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 15%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 6%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 4%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 4%

SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 4%

RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - 30 by Ninety Theatre 2%

NUNSENSE - Sullivan Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - 30 by Ninety Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Savannah Crawford - HADESTOWN Teen Edition - Bay Area Performing Arts 19%

Connor Swillie - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 12%

Anna Beth Henley - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 10%

Emily Schexnaydre Bourgeois - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Jennifer Bullock - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 6%

Adler Rice - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

Katie Sills Thibodaux - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 5%

Abrielle DeCuir - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 4%

Molly Bush - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Tara Nixon - NUNSENSE - Sullivan Theater 2%

Warren Douglas - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 2%

Jonathan Thomas - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Nathan Parrish - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 2%

Carole J. Moore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 2%

Diane Elizabeth - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Don Fields - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Elizabeth Olah - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 2%

Devin Rogers - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 2%

Melissa Campbell - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 1%

Grayson Morgan - HAPPY ELF - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 1%

Sharonda Morris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 1%

Chance Rodenkirch - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 1%

Eugene Geist - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 1%

Stephanie Toups Abry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 1%

Drew Trahan - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Ren Price - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatre Baton Rouge 11%

Sharonda Morris - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Ascension Community Theatre 9%

Tara Nixon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Nya Skipper - THE CAKE - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Chloe Dietz - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Tara Nixon - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 7%

Abigail Mitchem - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Sullivan Theatre 6%

Heath McNeese - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 6%

Marie Pinque - MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 5%

Jennifer Johnson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 5%

Chad Harelson - SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FALLEN SOUFFLE - Sullivan Theater 3%

Stephen Atkins - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - The Sullivan Theater 3%

Sarah Short - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

Caylee Sanders - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 3%

Peggy Sweeney McDonald - THE CAKE - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Kaitlyn Stockwell - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Red Magnolia Theatre Company 2%

Lin Gathright - OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 2%

Ian Hoch - BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Newcomer - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Rohan Padmakumar - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 1%

JT Fussell - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 1%

Joy Donze - THE CAKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Dylan Hunter - BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 1%

Lara Grice - THE CAKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Nick Cearley - BUYER & CELLAR - Le Petit Theatre 1%



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 20%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Ascension Community Theatre 10%

THE CAKE - Theatre Baton Rouge 8%

CLUE - The Sullivan Theater 8%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Red Magnolia Theatre Company 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 6%

THE MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Sullivan Theatre 6%

THE HUMANS - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

A FEW GOOD MEN - 30 by Ninety Theatre 3%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 3%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 2%

OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - 30 by Ninety Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Crescent City Stage 2%

SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FALLEN SOUFFLE - Sullivan Theater 1%

BUYER & CELLAR - Le Petit Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

William Dellinger - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%

Jason Breaux - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%

Dave Freneaux - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 11%

Lucas Harms - BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 9%

William Dellinger - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Ascension Community Theatre 9%

Dave Freneaux - SHE LOVES ME - Sullivan Theater 7%

Jason Breaux - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Dave Freneaux - CLUE - The Sullivan Theater 4%

Eric Porter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 4%

Joan Long - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 3%

Mackenzie Franco - OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 3%

Jason Leader - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - 30 by Ninety Theatre 3%

Nino Bonura, Sr. - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - 30 by Ninety Theatre 3%

Joey Moro - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Kenneth Mayfield - MISERY - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Dave Freneaux - THE MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 2%

Michael P. Kramer - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Michael A. Newcomer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Crescent City Stage 1%

Jason Breaux - THE HUMANS - Theatre Baton Rouge 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michelle Freneaux Chassaing - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

Ethan Martinez - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Ethan Martinez - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 12%

Callie Fontana - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Michelle Freneaux Chassaing - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Ethan Martinez - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

Michelle Freneaux Chassaing - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 6%

Amara Skinner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Crescent City Stage 5%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatre Baton Rouge 5%

Kage Laney - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jefferson Performing Arts 5%

Ryan Wiles - BORN WITH TEETH - Le Petit Theatre 3%

Elsie Duhe - THE MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 2%

Amara Skinner - OUTRAGED HEARTS - THE PRETTY TRAP AND INTERIOR : PANIC BY TENNESSEE WILLIAMS - The Fire Weeds 2%

Jamie Doyle - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Nick Shackleford - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 2%

David Rigamer - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Elsie Duhe - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre Baton Rouge 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Thomas Jackson - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Evie Trahan - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

Arden Hale McMillin - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Sadie Kelly - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 6%

Anthony Burton - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 6%

Alex Arnold - RENT - Theatre Baton Rouge 5%

Tyler Price - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 5%

Kristina Cawthon - CINDERELLA - Theater Baton Rouge 5%

Chad Harelson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 4%

Ellie haxthausen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

Nick White - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

Rebecca Smith - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

Amy Alvarez - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Le Petit Theatre 3%

Rachel Looney - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Jeffersonn Performing Arts 3%

Chrissy Bowens - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 3%

Tori Broussard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Kim Tran - WAITRESS - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Chase Duhe - HAPPY ELF - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

Mallory Luckett - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 2%

Heath McNeese - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 2%

Lauren Rainey - CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 2%

Michelle Freneaux Chassaing - NUNSENSE - The Sullivan Theater 2%

Chris Adams - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Ascension Community Theatre 2%

Robbie Wilson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sullivan Theater 2%

Kirkland Green - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Arnold - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Arden Hale McMillin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Arden Hale McMillin - CLUE - The Sullivan Theater 7%

Blanche Bienvenu - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 7%

Tara Nixon - THE MOUSETRAP - The Sullivan Theater 7%

Arden Hale McMillin - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Red Magnolia Theatre Company 6%

Yvette Bourgeois - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 6%

Chelsea Gidden - SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FALLEN SOUFFLE - Sullivan Theater 5%

Diane Elizabeth - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

Kamile Geist - THE HUMANS - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

Mike Sager - THE MOUSETRAP - Sullivan Theater 3%

Robby Wilson - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Sullivan Theater 3%

Brooke Frost - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 3%

Sue Jin Song - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage 3%

Michael Muffuletto - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 3%

Brett Beoubay - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Sullivan Theatre 2%

Ray Gaspard - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Red Magnolia Theatre Company 2%

Bethany Lee - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Douglas Scott Streater - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage 2%

Phil Chenevert - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Sullivan Theatre 2%

Margaret Lipscomb - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 2%

Dalton Major - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Le Petit Theatre 2%

Lorene Chesley - THE CAKE - Crescent City Stage 1%

Char Harelson - CLUE - Sullivan Theater 1%

JT Fussell - SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FALLEN SOUFFLE - Sullivan Theater 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 22%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Theatre Baton Rouge 16%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 16%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Ascension Community Theatre 14%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

MATILDA - Ascension Community Theatre 13%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre Baton Rouge 29%

Bay Area Performing Arts 22%

The Sullivan Theater 10%

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 10%

Ascension Community Theatre 9%

Le Petit Theatre 5%

30 by Ninety Theatre 5%

Rivertown Theater of the Performing Arts 3%

Jefferson Performing Arts Center 2%

Crescent City Stage 2%

Swine Palace 1%

Red Magnolia Theatre Company 1%



