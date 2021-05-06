Musicals Return To The Stage In Jefferson Performing Arts Society's 44th Season

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will open its first full season since 2019 with Yasmina Reza's The God of Carnage at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre on September 17, 2021.

Reza's dark comedy about parents turning their children's playground battles into a grown-up sandbox fight kicks off a dynamic lineup filled with a variety of dramatic plays and colorful musicals for all ages.

The Addams Family-A New Musical Comedy celebrates the ghoulish with plenty of giggles and gags as Halloween season begins. The show runs from October 8-17, 2021, and promises to be anything but "One Normal Night!"

Rodgers & Hammerstein's revised Broadway edition of Cinderella will grace the Jefferson Performing Arts Center stage for two weeks (December 3-12) before The Nutcracker (December 18-19), making for a doubly magical holiday season. This year's The Nutcracker matinee performances will be followed by "Nutcracker Teas," a new offering added to this much-anticipated tradition.

"Our 44th Season strives to offer diversity, imagination, and quality entertainment," Dennis Assaf, Jefferson Performing Arts Society Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the theater for an engaging communal experience!"

The new year begins with Fly, a play about the previously unsung heroes of World War II, The Tuskegee Airmen: 1,000 black airmen trained in Tuskegee, Alabama, to serve as part of the 332nd Fighter Group of the United States Army Air Forces.

Originally commissioned by the educational department of Lincoln Center in 2005, the show made its national debut in 2009 at the acclaimed Crossroads Theater, the country's premiere African American theater. This production marks the play's Southeast regional debut, running for two weekends from February 4-13, 2022.

Shrek The Musical brings everyone's favorite ogre back to the spotlight for a joyful celebration of our "big bright beautiful world." This green-loving show runs March 11-20, 2022, coinciding with St. Patrick's Day.

The season concludes with the classic murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express, in a new theatrical adaption by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig, whose show A Comedy of Tenors concluded the JPAS Spring 2021 season. Ludwig was approached by the Agatha Christie estate to adapt the novel, resulting in what has now become most highly produced comedy-mystery in the world. The show will be staged at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre April 22-May 1, 2022.

Monthly "Comedy Zone" nights, featuring national and local stand-up comedians, will continue throughout the 2021-2022 season at the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre.

Community conversations, staged readings, and children's theater programs will also be among this new season's offerings as Jefferson Performing Arts Society continues to work hard to "Keep the Curtain Raised."

Visit www.jpas.org for a full schedule and ticket information.