LETTERS FROM HOME Tour to Play All 50 States in 2023

Dec. 17, 2022  

From January-May 2023, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country performing one show in each of the United States as the singing and dancing sensation called Letters From Home.

The show's idea came from Pat Dearth, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Since its inception, Letters From Home has performed over 900 shows across the country. A documentary on the group produced by "Our State" Television (David Hardy) won an Emmy award in 2015. In 2019, Erinn and Dan traveled to Normandy, France to perform during the 75th Anniversary of D-Day festivals where they sang the National Anthem on June 6th at sunset on Omaha Beach. Letters From Home returned to Europe in May 2022 to perform for WWII Veterans touring in The Netherlands and Belgium.

The task of a nationwide tour has always been a dream of Letters From Home's founder, Erinn Dearth, and during the pandemic it became more of a calling than ever. "The show is high-energy and should make everyone smile," said Dearth, "but it's also a message of hope in a country that is a bit divided at the moment." Dearth hopes that those who come to see the show will walk away with a song in their hearts and a new perspective on patriotism.

Accomplished performer and photographer Dan Beckmann makes up the other "half" of the performance, and is Erinn's real-life fiancé. "I grew up without a lot of exposure to the military", Beckmann said, "so I really took those who served for granted -- which in its own strange way is a freedom and privilege granted by those same people. But once I joined Letters From Home and started immersing myself in the veteran communities, I was granted real insight into the sacrifices so many made. I am proud to be a member of Letters From Home, and grateful for the gift of perspective it has granted me. I hope it can do the same for others like me".

Major sponsors of the tour include Footsteps Researchers, the Quilts of Valor, Rolling Thunder, Travel With Jan, Richard Childress Racing and many individuals who are behind the mission of Letters From Home. There are many kinds of sponsorships still available, and folks can also "sponsor a veteran ticket" for only $20. Dearth says they will never turn a veteran away who wants to see the show.

The tour team includes ground manager Myra Miller, stage manager Grace Reasoner and assistant stage manager Tyler Zickmund. A documentarian, Jack Walterman will also travel with the group to all 50 states to capture a documentary on the experience that will be directed by Beckmann. "Jack is an amazing addition to the team and we are excited to see what this documentary will become as it develops", says Dearth.

All 50 venues across the United States have been secured for the tour. All are unique and the group is especially excited about a few venues like the Anchorage Center for Performing Arts in Alaska and the National WWII Museum's Stage Door Canteen in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dearth hopes that anyone and everyone will come out to the show closest to them, and audiences will leaved uplifted and united through music.

Tickets are now available at a theatre near you at www.LettersFromHomeSingers.com.



