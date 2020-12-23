Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Orleans! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for New Orleans: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Carmadelle 33%



18%

16%

Chad WintersGordon Carmadelle

Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré - 2020 32%

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 21%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 21%



Best Theatre Staff

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 53%

Theatre Baton Rouge 24%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 15%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 52%

Theatre Baton Rouge Young Actors Program 48%



Costume Design of the Decade

Sam Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 35%

Hope Bennett - SPIDER QUEEN - The NOLA project - 2017 32%

Sara Bandurian - THE WIZ - See Em On Stage - 2017 24%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kelly Fouchi - BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 29%

Aj Allegra - 1776 - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 20%

Emilie Whelan - RAGTIME - Cripple Creek - 2016 20%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Michael McKelvey - HAND TO GOD - The Storyville Collective - 2017 34%

Lauren Turner - IN THE RED AND BROWN WATER - No Dream Deferred - 2019 31%

Christopher Bentivegna - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 21%



Favorite Social Media

The NOLA Project 80%

@junebugnola 10%

New Orleans Box Office 10%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Sydney Thomas - MEAN GIRLS - Tulane Theatre Lab - 2019 62%

Bill Young - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 38%



Performer Of The Decade

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 26%

Phyllis Horridge - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 17%

Enrico Cannella - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 15%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 26%

BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 24%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Manship Theatre - 2019 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2019 39%

THE ROSE TATTOO - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company - 2016 34%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 16%



Set Design Of The Decade

Eric Porter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 74%

Matthew Collier - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 26%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

30 By Ninety Theatre 57%

Theatre Baton Rouge 15%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 9%

