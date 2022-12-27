Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

LaDaisha Bowles-Webber - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 48%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 46%

Ainsley Shelsta - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Morgan - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 49%

Melissa Bush - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 30%

Melissa Bush - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 18%

Elizabeth Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 52%

Kelly Fouchi - MATILDA - Rivertown Arts 22%

Gary Rucker - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 14%

Gary Rucker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 9%

Mike Thompson - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lilly McGill - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 45%

Shane Stewart - WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 38%

Dr. John 'Ray' Proctor - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 5%

G.D. Kimble - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 5%

Tony Estrella - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm theatre 4%

Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 32%

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 32%

ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 20%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 6%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

TONY AND TINA’S WEDDING - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 1%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm Theatre 0%

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mackenzie Burleigh - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 48%

C Touchet - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 42%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 6%

C. Doucet - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kenneth Perry - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 75%

Carlos Miguel Prieto - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC IN JAY WEIGEL'S WATERS GRAVITY - Orpheum Theatre 14%

Nicholas Hersh - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC WITH TANK AND THE BANGAS - Orpheum Theatre 12%



Best Musical

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 33%

WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 25%

JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 21%

ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts 9%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 3%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0%

TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Adolph Davis - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 32%

Molly Kate Skupien - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 28%

Grace Noel - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

Adelaide Overall - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 12%

Mitchell Kogan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 8%

Chelsea Gidden - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 5%

Austin Ventura - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 2%

Christian Withers - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0%

Gunnar Manchester - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Wilbury Group Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Kaitlyn Stockwell - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 44%

Marion Beinvenu Mayfield - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 36%

Alana Johnson - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 6%

LaDonna Ouerdraogo - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 6%

Michael A. Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%

Michael C. Forrest - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 4%



Best Play

CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 54%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 29%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 2%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 2%

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The GAMM Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 77%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 15%

Duncan Becker - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Schnabel - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 57%

Amarak Skinner - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 43%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenee Crowther - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 39%

Jacob Chauvin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 35%

Joey Fields - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

Savannah Chaisson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 8%

Phyllis Horridge - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 4%

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

Craig Long - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 28%

Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 24%

Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 23%

