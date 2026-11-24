"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
EXTRACURRICULAR to Hold January Workshop Production at Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne
Rhodes&Rhodes Productions partners on the workshop, which welcomes back several original cast members alongside new local talent.
The developmental journey of the original musical EXTRACURRICULAR expands from site-specific campus spaces to a traditional stage with an upcoming workshop production running January 8-9, 2027. Creator and Director Thomas Schultheis structured this iteration in a unique "Talent Show" format to test new narrative mechanics and the developing original score within a live proscenium venue.
Presented in partnership with DJ and Lauren Rhodes of Rhodes&Rhodes Productions at Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne in Houma, Louisiana-located in the greater New Orleans region-the workshop unites Broadway and regional theatre veterans with a local student ensemble. Marking a homecoming following its March 2025 inaugural workshop in nearby Thibodaux, the production welcomes back several original cast members alongside new local talent.
"Moving EXTRACURRICULAR onto a traditional stage allows us to reimagine how the audience experiences the world of these students. Partnering with Rhodes&Rhodes and the vibrant talent pool in Louisiana is the ideal next step in the show's evolution."
THE CREATIVE TEAM
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Thomas Schultheis (Creator & Director: Broadway veteran (Grease!), President of the California Educational Theatre Association (CETA), and Disney Imagination Campus Teaching Artist.
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Elizabeth Setzer (Music & Lyrics): Composer, vocalist, and Fulbright Scholar.
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Michael Warga (Producer): AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and IATSE Local 44 veteran with extensive regional theatre experience.
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DJ Rhodes (Music Director) & Lauren Rhodes (Company Manager): Co-founders of Rhodes&Rhodes Productions; local arts educators, directors, and managers (DRhodes Management).
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Theresa Carpinelli (Dramaturg): Regional theatre artist and dramaturg.
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Laura McCord Aronne (Acting Consultant): Alumna of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Actor Training Program.
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James Gattone (Associate Choreographer): Las Vegas performer (The Disco Show) and America's Got Talent finalist (Royal Lasers).
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Additional Creative Staff: Laurie Barber (Art Director), Michelle Sharma (Casting), and Tamara Tackett Dent (Creative Consultant).
THE CAST
Karsen Armstrong, Val Babin, Beau Bernard, Sofia Boudreaux, Mason Brewer, Landan Buzbee, Lily Dempster, Francis Fremin, Kaden Gauche, Cooper Giles, Mallory Griffin, Audrey Harlan, Iris Hunter, Arionna Jones, Lauren Jones, Knowledge Kappel, Olivia Landry, Camille Ledet, Malaysia Lewis, Emma Lodrigue, Devin Miller, Candice Norman, Desmond Rainey, and Emma Ross.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKETING Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne | 7829 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360
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Friday, January 8, 2027: 3:00 PM (Invited Dress Rehearsal) | 7:00 PM (Public Performance)
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Saturday, January 9, 2027: 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (Public Performances)
Tickets are available at extracurricular.ludus.com. Follow @extracurricular.experience on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for updates.
ABOUT EXTRACURRICULAR
EXTRACURRICULAR is an original new musical exploring the diverse, high-stakes, and often unseen world of student life beyond the classroom, evolving through targeted developmental workshop productions that bridge educational and professional theatre.
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