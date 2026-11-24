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The developmental journey of the original musical EXTRACURRICULAR expands from site-specific campus spaces to a traditional stage with an upcoming workshop production running January 8-9, 2027. Creator and Director Thomas Schultheis structured this iteration in a unique "Talent Show" format to test new narrative mechanics and the developing original score within a live proscenium venue.

Presented in partnership with DJ and Lauren Rhodes of Rhodes&Rhodes Productions at Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne in Houma, Louisiana-located in the greater New Orleans region-the workshop unites Broadway and regional theatre veterans with a local student ensemble. Marking a homecoming following its March 2025 inaugural workshop in nearby Thibodaux, the production welcomes back several original cast members alongside new local talent.

"Moving EXTRACURRICULAR onto a traditional stage allows us to reimagine how the audience experiences the world of these students. Partnering with Rhodes&Rhodes and the vibrant talent pool in Louisiana is the ideal next step in the show's evolution."

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Thomas Schultheis (Creator & Director: Broadway veteran (Grease!), President of the California Educational Theatre Association (CETA), and Disney Imagination Campus Teaching Artist.

Elizabeth Setzer (Music & Lyrics): Composer, vocalist, and Fulbright Scholar.

Michael Warga (Producer): AEA, SAG-AFTRA, and IATSE Local 44 veteran with extensive regional theatre experience.

DJ Rhodes (Music Director) & Lauren Rhodes (Company Manager): Co-founders of Rhodes&Rhodes Productions; local arts educators, directors, and managers (DRhodes Management).

Theresa Carpinelli (Dramaturg): Regional theatre artist and dramaturg.

Laura McCord Aronne (Acting Consultant): Alumna of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Actor Training Program.

James Gattone (Associate Choreographer): Las Vegas performer (The Disco Show) and America's Got Talent finalist (Royal Lasers).

Additional Creative Staff: Laurie Barber (Art Director), Michelle Sharma (Casting), and Tamara Tackett Dent (Creative Consultant).

THE CAST

Karsen Armstrong, Val Babin, Beau Bernard, Sofia Boudreaux, Mason Brewer, Landan Buzbee, Lily Dempster, Francis Fremin, Kaden Gauche, Cooper Giles, Mallory Griffin, Audrey Harlan, Iris Hunter, Arionna Jones, Lauren Jones, Knowledge Kappel, Olivia Landry, Camille Ledet, Malaysia Lewis, Emma Lodrigue, Devin Miller, Candice Norman, Desmond Rainey, and Emma Ross.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKETING Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne | 7829 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360

Friday, January 8, 2027: 3:00 PM (Invited Dress Rehearsal) | 7:00 PM (Public Performance)

Saturday, January 9, 2027: 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (Public Performances)

Tickets are available at extracurricular.ludus.com. Follow @extracurricular.experience on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for updates.

ABOUT EXTRACURRICULAR

EXTRACURRICULAR is an original new musical exploring the diverse, high-stakes, and often unseen world of student life beyond the classroom, evolving through targeted developmental workshop productions that bridge educational and professional theatre.

The race is on for the New Orleans Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Hub City Players 24% 2 LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU The Rue Bayou (1104 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70116) 17% 3 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Sullivan Theater 10% 4 CHICAGO Cutting Edge Center of the Arts 10% 5 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Sullivan Theater 9% Best Play 1 THE ODD COUPLE Hub City Players 37% 2 I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE LSU Theatre 18% 3 BLITHE SPIRIT Sullivan Theater 15% 4 RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Sullivan Theater 9% 5 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Mid City Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hub City Players 31% 2 Sullivan Theater 19% 3 Cutting Edge Center of the Arts 11% 4 LSU Musical Theatre Club 9% 5 Ascension Community Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Gabe Franceschi - NEWSIES Hub City Players 13% 2 Dru Bramblett - NEWSIES Hub City Players 12% 3 Kadejah Onè Higdon - LAST NIGHT AT THE RUE BAYOU The Rue Bayou (1104 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70116) 11% 4 Kamryn Hecker - FALSETTOS LSU Musical Theatre Club 8% 5 David Louviere - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Sullivan Theater 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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