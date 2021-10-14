Chaka Khan to Headline Tipping Point 2021

The fifth annual Tipping Point all-star benefit concert, presented by Tulane University and executive produced by RWE Partners returns to The Fillmore New Orleans on November 12.

The stellar evening of music will be headlined by the legendary eight-time Grammy winner singer, songwriter, and community advocate, Chaka Khan, and feature a stunning gathering of artists including Marcus King, Trombone Shorty, Son Little, Jackie Greene & George Porter, Jr.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The concert will be hosted by Quint Davis, producer of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and special guests. Davis, who attended Tulane before embarking on his career in the music industry, has been involved in the production of the Jazz Fest from its start and is the CEO of Festival Productions, Inc. Two-time Grammy winner Eric Krasno will serve as the evening's Music Director and Bandleader.

The all-star New Orleans house band will feature Jimmy Vivino, who was a member of the Tonight Show's band, former Prince and current Stevie Nicks' keyboardist Ricky Peterson, Berklee College of Music instructor and acclaimed bassist Chris Loftlin, former Dumpstaphunk drummer Raymond Weber and Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns, who have backed Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow, Gregg Allman, Peter Frampton, and numerous other major artists.

Proceeds from the concert will fund scholarships that will enable qualified students to attend Tulane University regardless of their economic background. In addition to raising money for deserving students, the concert will energize and engage the Tulane Family and the New Orleans community.

"This is a chance to enjoy some of the country's top musicians while helping deserving students throughout the city and nation attend Tulane," said Luann Dozier, vice president of advancement at Tulane. "As the Tipping Point continues to get bigger and better every year, its positive impact on the lives of young people also continues to grow."

The Tipping Point, which anchors Tulane University's WAVE21, Tulane's homecoming, reunion, and family weekend, is the latest endeavor by RWE Partners. Co-founders Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter are leaders in the world of benefit concerts, co-producing along with John Varvatos the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York's famed Beacon Theatre for God's Love We Deliver.

"Nicole and I are honored to produce this annual benefit concert on behalf of Tulane University, and to support the live music and the already vibrant cultural scene in New Orleans. There is no other university putting on an annual show of this caliber, and there is no better place for it to happen than New Orleans."

Over the past five years, the Tipping Point benefit concert has featured an amazing array of talent including Ziggy Marley, Billy F Gibbons, Ani DiFranco, Taj Mahal, Michael McDonald, Mavis Staples, Chris Robinson, The Nevilles and PJ Morton while benefitting student scholarships and supporting the live music scene in New Orleans.