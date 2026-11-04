Bryan Batt, Jamie Neumann and More to Star in THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER at Crescent City Stage

NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Monday, November 30, 2026, Crescent City Stage will present The Long Christmas Dinner at The Josephine as part of The Long Christmas Dinner Festival, a nationwide celebration organized by the Thornton Wilder Estate. Of the more than 30 theaters, schools, and bookstores in 20 states taking part, Crescent City Stage is proud to be the festival's only Louisiana participant.

The evening is built like the play: a long, shared meal. Guests will enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, a cashless bar, and a seated three-course dinner, prepared by Dickie Brennan & Co. Between the main course and dessert, an all-star local cast will read Wilder's 40-minute one-act, in which 90 years of one family's history pass across a single holiday table. The cast features Bryan Batt, Jamie Neumann, Jamie Wax, Cassie Worley, Zardis, Eleanor Frederic-Humphrey, Nick DiJulio, Jarrod Smith, and Doug Spearman.

Tickets are $95 per person and include hors d'oeuvres, a seated dinner, dessert, and the performance. Tables of eight can also be purchased, and drink tickets are available in advance. Doors and the cashless bar open at 6 p.m. at The Josephine, 2400 Napoleon Avenue, and dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-long-christmas-dinner-tickets-299026.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming