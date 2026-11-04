Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bryan Batt, Jamie Neumann and More to Star in THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER at Crescent City Stage
The Public Theater, The Goodman Theatre, and Seattle Rep are among more than 30 participating theaters, schools, and bookstores in 20 states.
On Monday, November 30, 2026, Crescent City Stage will present The Long Christmas Dinner at The Josephine as part of The Long Christmas Dinner Festival, a nationwide celebration organized by the Thornton Wilder Estate. Of the more than 30 theaters, schools, and bookstores in 20 states taking part, Crescent City Stage is proud to be the festival's only Louisiana participant.
The evening is built like the play: a long, shared meal. Guests will enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, a cashless bar, and a seated three-course dinner, prepared by Dickie Brennan & Co. Between the main course and dessert, an all-star local cast will read Wilder's 40-minute one-act, in which 90 years of one family's history pass across a single holiday table. The cast features Bryan Batt, Jamie Neumann, Jamie Wax, Cassie Worley, Zardis, Eleanor Frederic-Humphrey, Nick DiJulio, Jarrod Smith, and Doug Spearman.
Tickets are $95 per person and include hors d'oeuvres, a seated dinner, dessert, and the performance. Tables of eight can also be purchased, and drink tickets are available in advance. Doors and the cashless bar open at 6 p.m. at The Josephine, 2400 Napoleon Avenue, and dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-long-christmas-dinner-tickets-299026.
The festival opened November 2 at The Public Theater in New York City with a cast led by Ethan Hawke and Kate Baldwin. Participating organizations nationwide include The Goodman Theatre, Seattle Rep, Miami New Drama, and Pasadena Playhouse.
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