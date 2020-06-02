American Shakespeare Center Plans It's Return This July

American Shakespeare Center is preparing its return with SafeStart - the name they have given their comprehensive plans for actors, staff, and audiences to safely return, rehearse, and perform in Summer 2020.

Coming July 2020

OTHELLO
by William Shakespeare

Evil is everywhere in Shakespeare's great tragedy, as the love of Othello and Desdemona is destroyed by envy and jealousy, and truth twisted by innuendo. You'll find yourself on the edge of your seat as the deadly machinations unfold. Performance dates subject to change due to current events. Thank you for your patience.

TWELFTH NIGHT 90
by William Shakespeare

A merry 90-minute, no-intermission romp through one of Shakespeare's most joyous rom-coms! Performance dates subject to change due to current events. Thank you for your patience.

Located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, Virginia's premiere classical theatre is at once intimate in scale and epic in imagination-creating vital, sophisticated, and accessible seasons built around a company of versatile actors performing in repertory all year round. We are a center for shared discovery by audiences, scholars, and artists of Shakespeare, his contemporaries, and classics old and new.


