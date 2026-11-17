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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Welcome to Night Vale: Attack of the Space People on Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 8 p.m. Featuring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Jeffrey Cranor and live music by Disparition, this funny and unpredictable theatrical experience welcomes longtime fans and curious newcomers alike.

Join Cecil Palmer and his friends as they bring a classic radio drama to life with live sound effects, music and plenty of surprises. But when an actual alien invasion interrupts the performance, the evening takes an unexpected turn. What's scripted? What's real? And can anyone be trusted to know the difference?

Blending the atmosphere of an old-fashioned radio play with Night Vale's signature offbeat humor and eerie storytelling, Attack of the Space People invites audiences into a world where the bizarre is ordinary—and an ordinary night at the theater is anything but.

This stand-alone live show requires no previous knowledge of Welcome to Night Vale, making it an ideal introduction to its universe and a new adventure for devoted listeners.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 9% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 8% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Drama Geek Studios 4% 5 FINDING NEVERLAND Bellarine Theatre Company 4% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 8% 2 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 5 ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? Magnolia Productions 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 12% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 8% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 5 99 Cent Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 8% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 6% 3 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 4% 4 Anthony Viera - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET THE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 5 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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