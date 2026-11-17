"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE to Bring ATTACK OF THE SPACE PEOPLE to NJPAC
This stand-alone show requires no previous knowledge of Welcome to Night Vale, making it an ideal introduction to its universe, and a new adventure for its listeners.
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Welcome to Night Vale: Attack of the Space People on Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 8 p.m. Featuring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Jeffrey Cranor and live music by Disparition, this funny and unpredictable theatrical experience welcomes longtime fans and curious newcomers alike.
Join Cecil Palmer and his friends as they bring a classic radio drama to life with live sound effects, music and plenty of surprises. But when an actual alien invasion interrupts the performance, the evening takes an unexpected turn. What's scripted? What's real? And can anyone be trusted to know the difference?
Blending the atmosphere of an old-fashioned radio play with Night Vale's signature offbeat humor and eerie storytelling, Attack of the Space People invites audiences into a world where the bizarre is ordinary—and an ordinary night at the theater is anything but.
This stand-alone live show requires no previous knowledge of Welcome to Night Vale, making it an ideal introduction to its universe and a new adventure for devoted listeners.
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