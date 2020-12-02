Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Paper Mill Playhouse Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Jersey!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for New Jersey:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LISA BETH VETTOSO - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 21%

PAULA SLOANE - Surflight Theatre - 2020 21%

DONNA KRIER - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2020 16%

Best Dance Company

Surflight Theatre 32%

American Repertory Ballet 26%

Mile Square Dance Company 10%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2019 19%

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NEW JERSEY - Surflight Theater - 2012 14%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2020 16%

CABARET - Surflight Theatre - 2020 9%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 9%

Best NJ Pre/Post Show Dining

Papermill Playhouse 64%

McCarter Theatre 23%

The Avenel Performing Arts Center/Curtains 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Papermill Playhouse 20%

Surflight theater 15%

The Ritz Theatre Company 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Paper Mill Playhouse 20%

Surflight Theatre 14%

The Ritz Theatre Company 13%

Cabaret Performance of the Decade

Bernadette Peters - Bernadette Peters AT MPAC - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2019 52%

Kate Baldwin - A KIND OF SEPTEMBER - Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - 2020 18%

Corinna Sowers Adler - MUSIC AT THE MANSION - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 15%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Aspire pac 17%

Surflight 17%

Greater Ocean City Theatre Company 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Michelle Anderson - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2019 14%

Liz McCartney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center - 2020 13%

Rob Paluso - HAIRSPRAY - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2011 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Savion Glover McCarter Theatre - 2020 29%

Tony Lee - NEWSIES - Centenary Stage Company - 2017 17%

Joanne Mullen-McBride - PIPPIN - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2017 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dan Dunn - MAMMA MIA - Greater Ocean City Theatre Company - 2019 11%

Paula Sloan - MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre - 2020 10%

Jeff Calhoun - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lisa Beth Vettoso - ALL IN THE TIMING - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 26%

Bruce A. Curless - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2018 11%

Matthew Weil - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 10%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2020 15%

2021 SEASON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2020 13%

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ben Sullivan - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020 21%

Nick Marmo - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 21%

Jen Donsky - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 17%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Surflight theater 23%

The Ritz Theatre Company 19%

CDC (Cranford Dramatic Club) Theatre 13%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Nick Cordero - A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 46%

Jeremy Jordan - NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 26%

Michael Arden - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 8%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Sienna Mello - AS YOU LIKE IT - Hoboken Children's Theater - 2020 13%

Arthur Gregory Pugh - THE TEMPEST - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 11%

Keaton Eckhoff - SUMMER STOCK 2020 (MAMMA MIA/CABARET/ALMOST HEAVEN) - Surflight Theater - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

NEWSIES - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2011 27%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Papermill Playhouse - 2015 13%

A BRONX TALE - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2016 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

WEST SIDE STORY - Mayo Performing Arts Center - 2017 20%

CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 15%

HAIR - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2018 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

LEND ME A TENOR - Cape May Stage - 2013 36%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - East Lynne Theater Company - 2019 21%

DRACULA - East Lynne Theater Company - 2016 19%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2019 20%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Fairleigh Dickinson University - 2018 14%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2015 14%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexander Dodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 43%

David Korins - THE BANDSTAND - Paper Mill Playhouse - 2015 18%

Perry Arthur Kroeger - MATILDA - The Growing Stage - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Chris Strangfeld - CABARET - Surflight Theater - 2020 34%

Jen Donsky - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 26%

Will Bryant - BIG FISH - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2019 24%

Sound Design of the Decade

Pat DeFusco - DARK OF THE MOON - The Ritz Theatre Company - 2016 43%

Matt DiFabio - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre - 2019 35%

Merek Royce Price - WHEN THE CIRCUS CAME TO TOWN - New Jersey Repertory Company - 2018 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Paper Mill Playhouse 51%

Surflight Theatre 19%

McCarter Theatre Center 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

The Ritz Theatre Company 22%

Greater Ocean City Theatre Company 20%

Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre 16%

Theatre Volunteer Of The Decade

Bruce and Mary Jane Heater - Surflight Theater 24%

Matt Gallagher, The Ritz Theatre Company 22%

Janet Dickson (McCarter Theatre Center) 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization in NJ

Paper Mill Playhouse 30%

Surflight Theatre 18%

The Ritz Theatre Company 15%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

PERFECTLY IMPERFECT - NiCori Studios & Productions - 2020 16%

DRUNK PYGMALION - Black Box Performing Arts Center - 2020 14%

YOU'VE GOT HATE MAIL - DANCE ART CREATIVE CENTER - 2020 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald McCarter Theatre - 2020 22%

Vincent DeMeo - BIG FISH - Aspire Performing Arts Company - 2018 16%

Nicolette Palombo - MARY POPPINS - STANDING OVATION THEATRE COMPANY - 2015 9%

