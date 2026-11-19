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Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present its annual Holiday Special on December 12 at 8:00 pm.

This variety show will feature songs, comic sketches and improv that sends up the goofiness of traditional holiday specials, with a cast of eleven performers. Vivid Company members Nicole Callender, Clark Carmichael, Ciara Chanel, Harry Patrick Christian, Joshua T. Crockett, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Jason Szamreta and Harriett Trangucci.

Audiences will see the return of Candy Cane, North Pole Therapist, who ministers to the stressed-out residents of the busiest place on earth at the holidays. Other sketches might include a spoof of the visit of the Magi and a look at the travails of holiday travel. Musical selections embrace the unexpected, from Dar Wililams to Adam Sandler. A Very Special Special is a great complement to the more traditional holiday fare available at this time of year, and just as full of fun.

A Very Special Special will appear at the Oakes Center on Saturday, December 12 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors and $20 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to the website. Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible; assisted listening devices and large print materials are available upon request. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 7% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 4 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% 5 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Phoenix Productions 7% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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