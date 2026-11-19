"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Vivid Stage Will Host its Annual Holiday Special
Laura Ekstrand, Nicole Callender and Dave Maulbeck are among the cast members in A VERY SPECIAL SPECIAL at the Oakes Center.
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present its annual Holiday Special on December 12 at 8:00 pm.
This variety show will feature songs, comic sketches and improv that sends up the goofiness of traditional holiday specials, with a cast of eleven performers. Vivid Company members Nicole Callender, Clark Carmichael, Ciara Chanel, Harry Patrick Christian, Joshua T. Crockett, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Jason Szamreta and Harriett Trangucci.
Audiences will see the return of Candy Cane, North Pole Therapist, who ministers to the stressed-out residents of the busiest place on earth at the holidays. Other sketches might include a spoof of the visit of the Magi and a look at the travails of holiday travel. Musical selections embrace the unexpected, from Dar Wililams to Adam Sandler. A Very Special Special is a great complement to the more traditional holiday fare available at this time of year, and just as full of fun.
A Very Special Special will appear at the Oakes Center on Saturday, December 12 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors and $20 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to the website. Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible; assisted listening devices and large print materials are available upon request. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654.
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