Video: THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI Teaser At Shakespeare Theatre Of NJ

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A teaser trailer for THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI previews the holiday musical that The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is presenting this season. The theatre describes the production as a heartwarming and magical musical built around a Christmas audiences "will never forget."

THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI is a musical adaptation of two O. Henry holiday stories. The book is by Mark St. Germain, with music by Randy Courts. Lyrics are by Courts and St. Germain. Paul Mullins directs the production.

With a heartwarming book by acclaimed playwright Mark St. Germain and memorable music by Randy Courts, The Gifts of the Magi weaves together two O. Henry holiday classics — “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Cop and the Anthem.” Together, these celebrated artists bring warmth, humor, and emotional resonance to one of the most cherished holiday tales ever written.

Set in turn-of-the-century London, the story follows young newlyweds Jim and Della, who each secretly sacrifice their most treasured possession to purchase a meaningful holiday gift for the other. What unfolds is a tender and ironic reminder that love — not material wealth — is the greatest gift of all. This musical adaptation expands upon the intimate story with a delightful score, vivid theatrical storytelling, and a rich ensemble that brings the world of O. Henry’s London to vibrant life. Company favorite Paul Mullins, who has brought holiday classics like A Christmas Carol and It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play to the STNJ stage, will direct.

Performances run December 5 through 27 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the Drew University campus in Madison, New Jersey. Tickets are available through the theatre's website or by phone at (973) 408-5600.

The production was first announced as the theatre's holiday offering in an earlier BroadwayWorld report, which described the show as a musical celebrating generosity, devotion, and the spirit of the season.

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