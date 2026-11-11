Video: Preview of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Axelrod PAC

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A new video clip from the Axelrod Performing Arts Center marks the opening of its production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, which is now running at the theatre in Ocean Township, New Jersey.

The musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, retells the Old Testament story of Joseph and the coat of many colors given to him by his father, Jacob. It was the first collaboration between the British songwriting team.

The Axelrod production stars Mary Bridget Davies, the Tony-nominated star of A Night with Janis Joplin, as the Narrator, and David Smolokoff as Joseph. The production runs through November 22 and offers onsite parking at the venue. Tickets are available through the Axelrod Performing Arts Center website.

Davies joined the cast after the theatre first announced Mykal Kilgore in the Narrator role. BroadwayWorld reported that Davies had joined the cast, and that Jimmy Helms was also added to perform the Elvis-inspired role of the Pharaoh. The Gallery on Grant also mounted a companion art exhibition, Landscapes and Dreams, tied to the production's color theme.

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