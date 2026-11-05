Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Preview of HAMLET at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey
The two Stage Tube clips show scenes from Act I and Act III of the Shakespeare tragedy.
Two scenes from HAMLET at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey are featured in new performance clips, one spotlighting Scott Wentworth as Claudius and the other showing Isaac Hickox-Young in the title role. The production is running at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison through November 15.
The first clip, titled Act I, Scene ii: Claudius, King of Denmark, Enters the Scene, shows Wentworth as the monarch of Denmark. Wentworth is a Tony Award nominee and a Broadway veteran who has also worked as a leading actor at Canada's Stratford Festival, according to the theatre's materials. The scene marks the character's first appearance in the play, as Claudius takes the throne following the death of Hamlet's father.
The second clip, Act III, Scene i: Hamlet Meditates on Life, Death, and the Fear of the Unknown, features Hickox-Young as the Prince. The theatre identifies him as an actor and director. The excerpt is drawn from the scene in which Hamlet reflects on mortality and what lies beyond death.
Hickox-Young was previously announced in the title role in the cast announcement for the production, which is directed by Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. The staging began performances October 10 and is part of the theatre's 2026 season, titled Method & Madness.
BroadwayWorld's review of the production notes a cast of 13. Tickets for HAMLET are available at njshakes.org/hamlet or by calling (973) 408-5600.
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