Video: Gwen Moten Leads 'Discover the Power of Collective Song' Masterclass At NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center has shared footage from a recent BERGER MASTERCLASS featuring Gwen Moten, who guides students through a vocal workshop centered on "Lift Every Voice and Sing," widely known as the Black National Anthem. The session explores the song's cultural significance and historical legacy while providing students with hands-on vocal instruction. Check out the video!

Moten guided participants through the anthem's historical significance before turning to technique. She coached the singers on breath support and resonance, with a focus on strengthening their vocal projection.

The masterclass is part of the Berger series presented by New Jersey PAC, which brings guest artists into sessions with student performers.

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