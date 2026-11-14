"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Gwen Moten Leads 'Discover the Power of Collective Song' Masterclass At NJPAC
Students studied the history of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' while working on breath support and resonance.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center has shared footage from a recent BERGER MASTERCLASS featuring Gwen Moten, who guides students through a vocal workshop centered on "Lift Every Voice and Sing," widely known as the Black National Anthem. The session explores the song's cultural significance and historical legacy while providing students with hands-on vocal instruction. Check out the video!
Moten guided participants through the anthem's historical significance before turning to technique. She coached the singers on breath support and resonance, with a focus on strengthening their vocal projection.
The masterclass is part of the Berger series presented by New Jersey PAC, which brings guest artists into sessions with student performers.
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