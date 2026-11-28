Video: Erin Partin Reflects On New Beginnings At Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey
The longtime company member shares her experience launching the theatre’s Outdoor Stage and Rogue Shakespeare series in a year-end fundraising video.
Erin Partin, a longtime member of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, looks back on her role in launching two significant new chapters for the company in a video released as part of its year-end fundraising campaign. Check out the video!
Partin has appeared in the inaugural casts of two major theatre milestones: the opening of its Outdoor Stage with The Grouch and the debut of Rogue Shakespeare with The Merry Wives of Windsor this season. In the video, she reflects on the unique experience of building a new production alongside audiences. “The level of connection that is involved in creating something new is incredible,” she shares.
Partin also remembers the enthusiasm surrounding the production’s opening night. “After every single scene everybody applauded like they were cheering us on to keep going and make it through the next scene,” she recalls.
Rogue Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor was presented August 14–23 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the Drew University campus in Madison, New Jersey. The director-free production featured Partin as Alice Ford and Jeffrey M. Bender as Sir John Falstaff, who also served as Troupe Leader. The staging marked the third production of the theatre’s 2026 season and the inaugural offering in its Rogue Shakespeare series. BroadwayWorld previously covered the production in an earlier report.
The campaign video concludes with a call for donations to support the theatre’s professional productions, arts education initiatives, and community engagement programs. Contributions made by December 31 can be submitted through the theatre’s website at https://njshakes.org/human.
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