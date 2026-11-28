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Erin Partin, a longtime member of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, looks back on her role in launching two significant new chapters for the company in a video released as part of its year-end fundraising campaign. Check out the video!

Partin has appeared in the inaugural casts of two major theatre milestones: the opening of its Outdoor Stage with The Grouch and the debut of Rogue Shakespeare with The Merry Wives of Windsor this season. In the video, she reflects on the unique experience of building a new production alongside audiences. “The level of connection that is involved in creating something new is incredible,” she shares.

Partin also remembers the enthusiasm surrounding the production’s opening night. “After every single scene everybody applauded like they were cheering us on to keep going and make it through the next scene,” she recalls.

Rogue Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor was presented August 14–23 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the Drew University campus in Madison, New Jersey. The director-free production featured Partin as Alice Ford and Jeffrey M. Bender as Sir John Falstaff, who also served as Troupe Leader. The staging marked the third production of the theatre’s 2026 season and the inaugural offering in its Rogue Shakespeare series. BroadwayWorld previously covered the production in an earlier report.

The campaign video concludes with a call for donations to support the theatre’s professional productions, arts education initiatives, and community engagement programs. Contributions made by December 31 can be submitted through the theatre’s website at https://njshakes.org/human .

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The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Art House Productions 6% 2 99 Cent Players 6% 3 Studio Players 6% 4 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% 5 Phoenix Productions 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Al Bastin - JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Actors Studio of New Jersey 3% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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