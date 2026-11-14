Video: Cameron Knight Discusses Return To A CHRISTMAS CAROL At McCarter Theatre Center

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McCarter Theatre Center has shared a new conversation featuring actor Cameron Knight and director Donya K. Washington, titled "From Shakespeare to Scrooge." The discussion offers insight into the theatre's annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which sees Knight reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge. Check out the video!

Washington directed Knight in Heidi Armbruster's Mrs. Christie, in which he most recently appeared at McCarter. Knight is Head of Acting and Associate Professor at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts. His theater credits include the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, and Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and he has performed at the Kennedy Center.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is based on Charles Dickens' story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited on Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. The McCarter staging is described as a holiday tradition filled with music, magic, and the spirit of generosity, and it runs December 8 to 27, 2026.

Knight leads the cast alongside Royer Bockus, Alex Brightwell, Legna Cedillo, Ian Coulter-Buford, Gina Daniels, Grayson DeJesus, Jamyl Dodson, Calista Jones, Lisa Helmi Johnson, Amy Kim Waschke, Zoe Maroko, Elizabeth Reese, and Jeff Trainor, with understudies Tess Ammerman, Daryel T. Monson, and Jonah Lione.

As detailed in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement, Lauren Keating adapts and directs. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Daniel Ostling, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer Paul Kilsdonk, Sound Designer and Composer Palmer Hefferan, Music Director Cris Frisco, and Choreographer Emily Maltby. Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen said the cast blends familiar favorites with new actors and that the theatre is glad to have Knight back as Scrooge.

The production runs December 8–27, 2026. For tickets, visit mccarter.org; call (609) 258-2787; or visit the McCarter Box Office at 91 University Place, Princeton.

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