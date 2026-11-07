Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At McCarter Theatre Center

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A new video look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL presents the annual holiday production at McCarter Theatre Center, with Cameron Knight returning as Ebenezer Scrooge. The clip highlights the music, magic, and spirit of generosity that the Theatre Associates with the show. Check out the video!

The production is based on Charles Dickens' classic story where miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited on Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. As the spirits show him how his choices have shaped his life and affected those around him, Scrooge gets a chance to change before the future he’s seen comes to pass.

McCarter describes this year's staging as a celebration of joy and kindness, and as a way for friends and families to begin the holiday season together. The production is adapted and directed by Lauren Keating and features colorful Victorian costumes, lively dancing, and a richly detailed set. McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen said in an announcement, "this year's cast is a fantastic blend of familiar favorites and some great new actors. We are so glad Cameron is back with us as Scrooge and can't wait to share this lively, beloved tradition with you!"

In addition to Cameron Knight as Scrooge, he will be joined by Royer Bockus, Alex Brightwell, Legna Cedillo, Ian Coulter-Buford, Gina Daniels, Grayson DeJesus, Jamyl Dodson, Calista Jones, Lisa Helmi Johnson, Amy Kim Waschke, Zoe Maroko, Elizabeth Reese, and Jeff Trainor. Understudies are Tess Ammerman, Daryel T. Monson, and Jonah Lione.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Daniel Ostling, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer Paul Kilsdonk, Sound Designer and Composer Palmer Hefferan, Music Director Cris Frisco, and Choreographer Emily Maltby, with Zoe Maroko serving as Assistant Director.

Performances will run December 8th through 27th. Tickets can be purchased at the theater's website.

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