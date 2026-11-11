Victoria Clark to Perform Concert at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

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Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark will open the 2026/2027 Aventura Broadway Concert Series with An Evening with Victoria Clark on Sunday, November 22 at 7 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

This special concert features songs from Clark's celebrated Broadway roles alongside beloved standards. She is joined by music director, Tony and Drama Desk Award winner for The Light in the Piazza, Ted Sperling, whose distinguished career spans more than four decades on Broadway and beyond.

An award winning actress, director and educator, Clark made her Broadway debut as an understudy in the original Sunday in the Park with George. She has since delivered acclaimed performances in Kimberly Akimbo (Tony, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards); The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards); Sister Act; Cinderella; and Gigi, among many others.

Beyond Broadway, Clark's film credits include Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Anastasia, Beauty & the Beast, Christmas Belle and more. Her television credits include Pose, The Blacklist, Homeland and One Royal Holiday. She has also released two solo albums on PS Classics: Fifteen Seconds of Grace and December Songs.

Clark will also lead a master class on Monday, November 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Students will have the opportunity to meet Clark who will coach attendees on how to perform like a Broadway star. For more information and to register as an observer for the master class, visit https://tinyurl.com/smm2wvsz.

VIP tickets are available as an add-on at checkout and include a post-show meet & greet/photo opportunity. Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.



Photo Credit: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

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