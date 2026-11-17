"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tickets on Sale For LOCH NESS Musical at Two River Theater
Sandy Rustin wrote the book for the musical, which features puppetry and aerial flying at Two River Theater.
Single tickets are on sale for Loch Ness, a fantastical new musical adventure featuring music by Marshall Pailet (Marcel on the Train, Triassic Parq), lyrics by A.D. Penedo (Who's Your Baghdaddy?), and a book by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue: Live on Stage). Directed by Pailet, with choreography by Misha Shields (The Snow Goose, Private Jones), the production runs March 10 – April 4, 2027, in Two River Theater's Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.
Awaken the myth of Loch Ness, a spellbinding World Premiere musical that weaves adventure and fantasy into an unforgettable journey that will take your breath away. Follow Haley, a spirited Scottish girl, as she dives into the misty waters searching for truth and connection. Dazzling visuals swirl and a vibrant score soars as the legend comes alive.
The Two River production of Loch Ness is produced by special arrangement with Victoria Lang, Mark Schwartz, Martian Entertainment, and John N. Hart.
'The myth comes to life!' says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. 'Loch Ness is the most ambitious and groundbreaking piece of theater ever to be seen at Two River. The singular theatrical imaginations of Marshall, A.D., and Sandy have dived headlong into the mist and shadows of the famous loch and emerged with a true feast for the senses. Full of soaring music, spectacular puppetry, aerial flying, and true stage magic, this production is sure to amaze and delight. We can't wait for the legendary monster to arrive here in Red Bank and for our Two River community to be the first to experience the sheer wonder that is Loch Ness!'
'We are absolutely thrilled to bring Loch Ness to life with our wonderful partners at Two River,' says producer Victoria Lang. 'Inspired by one of the world's most enduring legends, this is an exhilarating new musical adventure that invites audiences into a world of mystery, imagination, and a little bit of magic. At its heart, Loch Ness is a deeply human story about a spirited young girl named Haley, whose search for the truth leads her on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, friendship, and belonging. It's a story about having the courage to believe in the seemingly impossible, the importance of embracing what makes us different, and the unexpected connections that can change our lives. With a sensational score, a wonderfully imaginative story, and an extraordinary creative team, we can't wait for audiences to experience the magic, laughter, and emotion of Loch Ness.'
The creative team includes Cirque Coordinator Angela Buccini-Butch, Music Supervisor Madeline Benson, Music Director Myrna Conn, Orchestrator Ryan O'Connell, Scenic Designer Yu-Hsuan Chen, Costume Designer Kara Harmon, Lighting Designer Jen Schriever, Sound Designer Drew Levy, Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon, Magic, Illusion & Special Effects Designer Dennis Lee Bush, Hair, Wig & Makeup Co-Designers J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams, and Casting by ARC, Patrick Maravilla, CSA.
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