Taproot Creatives And Hopewell Valley Stage To Present Femme Fringe Festival

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This holiday season, the first Femme Fringe Festival will run as a co-production between Taproot Creatives and Hopewell Valley Stage, highlighting works by women and non-binary writers. From November 20-22, Taproot and HVS will offer a full weekend of events serving Mercer County and beyond at Hopewell's beloved historic theater. The three-day festival features staged readings of two new plays Trad by Sarah Cuneo and Cemetery Play by Megan Medley, a mini short film festival 'ShortCuts,' a cozy afternoon showcase of new works in development 'Cinnamon Roles,' and a playwriting workshop for all levels of experience.

Taproot Creatives, a recipient of the 2026 NYSCA-A.R.T/New York Creative Opportunity Fund and the Bechdel Project Community Space Grant, is an ensemble collective uplifting stories of and by women and other marginalized genders, serving New York City with over a dozen theatrical productions thus far.

"We're really looking forward to connecting new audiences with Taproot's work through this collaboration with Hopewell Valley Stage,' said Taproot co-founder Anita Castillo-Halvorssen. 'Because our ensemble and affiliated artists hail from around the country, it's only fitting that our audiences continue to expand as well. The Femme Fringe Festival provides an opportunity to learn about the scope of what we do, from new play development to education to film!"

The Femme Fringe celebrates the tradition of femme-identifying artists' rejection of patriarchal femininity, challenging implicit norms by reclaiming and redefining femininity in all its expansive forms. 'The mission behind the Femme Fringe is connection: theatermakers of marginalized genders have everything to gain by championing each other's work and gathering new audiences to witness it,' said Taproot co-founder Sarah Cuneo.

Actors featured throughout the festival include Taproot ensemble member Andrea Cárdenas, Gustavo Márquez, Molly Stern, Gabriella O'Fallon, Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, Sarah Cuneo, Megan Medley, Brad Goren-Wilson, and bassist Alec Safy providing musical accompaniment. Filmmakers and writers featured include Taproot co-founders Claire McKey Berkman and Kimberly Divad, as well as Morgan Young and Todd McConnell. Producing team includes HVS Theater Manager Maeli Goren-Wilson, HVS Production Manager Corey Ross-Jenkinson, Megan Medley, Sarah Cuneo, Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, and Femme Fringe Stage Manager Gabriella O'Fallon.

'Audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at our creative process during Femme Fringe,' said Taproot co-founder Megan Medley. 'They'll actively participate in the development of new works at the workshop-style performances of Trad and Cemetery Play, and will be invited to give feedback to writers during 'Cinnamon Roles.' The 'ShortCuts' film screening features a Q&A with filmmakers at the vanguard of new collaborative approaches to cinema. And our writers' workshop will allow them to create their own work from scratch!'

Femme Fringe Festival line up includes:

New Play Reading: TRAD by Sarah Cuneo

Friday, November 20 at 7:30pm

OnlyFans model Maisie wants to reinvent herself as a trad wife influencer but has no idea how to cook, bake, or take care of a home. Enter Sam, a no-nonsense baker from the local farmer's market who secretly does the cooking while Maisie plays the perfect homemaker on camera. Sharp, funny, and deeply relatable, Trad explores ambition, authenticity, and the performance of femininity in the digital age.

Trad was developed at Art House Productions in Jersey City, NJ as part of the 2024-2025 INKubator New Play Program.

Playwriting Workshop: Creative Curiosities

Saturday, November 21 at 12pm

Turn off your critical mind and follow your interest! This workshop guides writers of all experience levels to build character through dialogue in a warm, courageous creative environment. All are welcome.

Mini Film Fest: ShortCuts

Saturday, November 21 at 3pm

A mini film festival featuring 6 short films by artists whose work celebrates collaboration and challenges industry hierarchies. The event will conclude with a Q&A with the filmmakers.

New Play Reading: CEMETERY PLAY by Megan Medley

Saturday, November 21 at 8pm

Cemetery Play follows three strangers who are supernaturally stuck in a cemetery together and must each confront their own grief in order to get out. The piece turns Sartre's 'hell is other people' on its head as it investigates complicated questions of mortality, bodily autonomy, and the allegiance we owe to family. This performance is a staged reading with live musical accompaniment.

New Play Snippets: Cinnamon Roles

Sunday, November 22 at 1pm

Circle up with Taproot Creatives and Hopewell Valley Stage for an afternoon of new play 'snippets' by women and nonbinary playwrights, performed by professional actors in a relaxed, intimate setting. Enjoy a taste of each play followed by facilitated discussion. Cinnamon rolls and autumnal coffee treats for purchase.

All events November 20-22 to take place at Hopewell Valley Stage, 5 S. Greenwood Avenue Hopewell, New Jersey. Box Office can be contacted at: BoxOffice@HVArtsCouncil.org. Femme Fringe Tickets can be purchased at: https://hvstage.org/femme-fringe/ Festival Passes and Sponsorship Opportunities also available.

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