TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Starring Len Cariou and More Coming to George Street Playhouse

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George Street Playhouse revealed additional programming for its 2026-27 season, including Tuesdays with Morrie, starring Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), running February 5-14, 2027; and Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, starring Angela Ingersoll (End of the Rainbow), running March 20-21, 2027.

Tuesdays with Morrie

Tuesdays with Morrie, the internationally beloved story, comes to GSP. Sixteen years after graduating college, journalist Mitch Albom reconnects with his former professor Morrie, who is now facing the final chapter of his life. What begins as a casual visit becomes a life-changing weekly ritual, a “last class” in the meaning of life, love, and legacy.

Tony Award winner Len Cariou (“Blue Bloods”) stars, joined by Christopher J. Domig (“Fleishman Is In Trouble), in this touching story based on the memoir beloved by more than 18 million readers worldwide.

The performance schedule for Tuesdays with Morrie is as follows: Friday February 5 at 7:30pm, Saturday February 6 at 7:30pm, Sunday February 7 at 2pm, Friday February 12 at 7:30pm, Saturday February 13 at 2pm & 7:30pm, Sunday February 14 at 2pm.

In an exuberant, Emmy-nominated performance seen on PBS, award-winning actress Angela Ingersollcelebrates Judy Garland in concert. Backed by a dynamite band, Ingersoll delivers virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor, and heart. Ingersoll starred as Garland onstage in End of the Rainbow, winning Chicago's Jeff Award and Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre.

The Chicago Sun-Times exclaims, “Phenomenal. Judy Garland has been reborn.” Classic songs include "Get Happy," "The Trolley Song," "The Man That Got Away,” "That's Entertainment!," and "Over the Rainbow."

Performances of Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland will be Saturday March 20 at 2pm & 7:30pm, and Sunday March 21 at 2pm.

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