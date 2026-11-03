TRY/STEP/TRIP Blending Hip-Hop and Step Dancing is Coming to Jersey City Theater Center

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Jersey City Theater Center will present a production about a young man-of-color's struggle against a repressive legal system told through music, step dancing and rap-infused lyrics. Writer, composer, performer Dahlak Brathwaite is the creator and star of Try/Step/Trip, based on his youthful bust for possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and his experiences navigating the legal system. Inspired by this personal history, Try/Step/Trip layers characters, poetic verse, and dialogue over music to create a theatrical piece that blurs the lines between hip-hop and dramatic performance. See Try/Step/Trip at White Eagle Hall, November 20, 2026. Showtime: 7:30 PM.

Step is more than just a metaphor in this contemporary theatre experience, but central to the physical performance. Brathwaite reinvents Step Dancing, a dance-form deeply rooted in multiple cultures throughout the African Diaspora. Step Dancing is percussive-movement where footwork, stomps, hand-claps, body-slaps, chants, and spoken-word create rhythms and beats and the actor's bodies become both performer and musical instrument.

Dahlak is an award-winning dramatic auteur: playwright, composer, performer, director, and filmmaker. A graduate of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, where he was awarded the Dean's Full-Tuition Fellowship, his work has been presented at The Smithsonian, The Wallis, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, REDCAT, MCA Chicago, Ars Nova, The Public Theater, The Apollo, SXSW, and on HBO's Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry.

Dahlak's musical, Try/Step/Trip, was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards - Outstanding Book, Outstanding Lyrics, and Outstanding Choreography. Dahlak is also a 2025 Creative Capital Awardee a 2024 Princess Grace Award winner.

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