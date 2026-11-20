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State Theatre New Jersey will present The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for six performances on Thursday, December 17 at 7pm; Friday, December 18 at 7pm; Saturday, December 19 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 20 at 1pm and 5pm. A holiday tradition for more than 60 years, American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker is one of the longest-running productions in the nation. These are the only American Repertory Ballet performances of The Nutcracker featuring a live orchestra and choir. Tickets start at $40.

Set to Tchaikovsky's score, American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker features the company's professional artists alongside more than 100 students from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet. The ballet tells the story of a young girl named Clara, who receives a mysterious Christmas gift and embarks on an adventure.

Guided by her Nutcracker Prince, Clara encounters a battle against mice, travels through a snow-filled forest, and arrives in the Land of Sweets. There, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier welcome her with a series of dances before she awakens, uncertain whether her journey was real or a dream.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 4 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Studio Players 7% 2 99 Cent Players 7% 3 Phoenix Productions 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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