"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE NUTCRACKER to Be Staged at State Theatre New Jersey With American Repertory Ballet
Performances will run December 17-20, 2026.
State Theatre New Jersey will present The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for six performances on Thursday, December 17 at 7pm; Friday, December 18 at 7pm; Saturday, December 19 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 20 at 1pm and 5pm. A holiday tradition for more than 60 years, American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker is one of the longest-running productions in the nation. These are the only American Repertory Ballet performances of The Nutcracker featuring a live orchestra and choir. Tickets start at $40.
Set to Tchaikovsky's score, American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker features the company's professional artists alongside more than 100 students from Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet. The ballet tells the story of a young girl named Clara, who receives a mysterious Christmas gift and embarks on an adventure.
Guided by her Nutcracker Prince, Clara encounters a battle against mice, travels through a snow-filled forest, and arrives in the Land of Sweets. There, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier welcome her with a series of dances before she awakens, uncertain whether her journey was real or a dream.
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