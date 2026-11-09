THE IRISH TENORS: A FAMILY CHRISTMAS is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas on Sunday, November 29 at 7pm. Tickets start at $46. Featuring Anthony Kearns, celebrated for his rich lyric tenor and acclaimed performances at the White House and Carnegie Hall; Ronan Tynan, the internationally renowned tenor and Paralympic gold medalist whose powerful voice has captivated audiences for decades; and Patrick Hyland, an acclaimed Irish tenor known for his expressive performances and exceptional vocal artistry, the trio brings warmth, joy, and elegance to every performance.



Since they first joined voices in 1998, The Irish Tenors have proven themselves gifted interpreters of a wide range of material, with such songs as “My Heart Will Go On” (from Titanic), “Fairytale Of New York” (previously recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues), and even Jimmy Kennedy's “South Of The Border (Down Mexico Way).” These songs live comfortably in their repertoire alongside “Danny Boy,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” and “Fields Of Athenry.” Among their best-selling albums, Heritage ranks as one of the finest with classic recordings of many of the most beautiful Irish songs. We Three Kings is their best-selling Christmas album and includes all of the superb Christmas gems that feature year after year in their legendary Christmas Tour.

The vocal lineup of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan, and Patrick Hyland. All classically trained singers, each having performed in leading concert halls across the world, together they combine to produce a sound and concert experience which touches hearts and stirs the emotions.

The magic they have captured on previous releases has resulted in millions of albums sold and the upper reaches of Billboard's music charts. The Irish Tenors have appeared on several incredibly successful and highly rated PBS specials including Ellis Island and Live from Belfast, as well as The Today Show, Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kelly, The Martha Stewart Show, and A&E's Breakfast with the Arts. They are also one of the best-selling acts to appear on QVC.

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