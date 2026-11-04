THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI Musical to Run December at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

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The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season with The Gifts of the Magi, running December 5–27 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. With a book by acclaimed playwright Mark St. Germain, music by Randy Courts, and lyrics by Randy Courts and Mark St. Germain, this heartwarming musical brings the timeless storytelling of O. Henry to the stage in a touching and entertaining holiday production.

Weaving together two of O. Henry's holiday classics, “The Gift of the Magi” and “The Cop and the Anthem,” The Gifts of the Magi combines warmth, humor, and memorable melodies in a poignant celebration of generosity, compassion, and the unexpected ways people touch one another's lives.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, the story follows young newlyweds Jim and Della, who each secretly sacrifice their most treasured possession to purchase a meaningful holiday gift for the other. What unfolds is a tender and ironic reminder that the most precious gifts cannot be measured in material wealth. With a delightful score, vivid theatrical storytelling, and a rich ensemble bringing O. Henry's world to life, The Gifts of the Magi offers a memorable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

“I am thrilled to bring The Gifts of the Magi to our audience this December,” said director Paul Mullins. “Two classic O. Henry short stories become one beautiful musical about Christmastime in New York City at the turn of the last century. It's a heartwarming story for a chilly night, reminding us that love and kindness shine brightest in difficult times, and that the most precious gifts are those given from the heart.”

The production features Emily Rose DeMartino (Broadway/National Tour: Parade) as Della; Curtis J. Faulkner (Off-Broadway: Skyscraper the Musical; STNJ debut) as Willy; Matt Guernier (Regional: Irving Berlin's White Christmas; STNJ debut) as Jim; Francis Kelly (NYC: Animal Farm, Smoking Bloomberg; STNJ: Wonderland…And What Was Found There) as City Him; Christopher Sutton (Off-Broadway: John Patrick Shanley's The Pushover; STNJ: Rogue Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Gentleman's Guide…) as Soapy; and Katie Zaffrann (STNJ: A Gentleman's Guide…) as City Her.

Alongside director Paul Mullins, the creative team includes Doug Oberhamer (Music Director); Brian J. Ruggaber (Scenic Designer); Austin Blake Conlee (Costume Designer); Andrew Hungerford (Lighting Designer); Steven Beckel (Sound Designer); Alison Solomon (Choreographer); Brielle Morris (Production Stage Manager); and Keys Newell (Assistant Stage Manager). The band features David Anthony Doug Oberhamer, and Timothy Nuzzetti.

Single tickets for The Gifts of the Magi range from $55 to $95. The Theatre offers a variety of other cost-saving opportunities, including $25 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $35 under 35 ticket option, which offers $35 tickets for patrons aged 35 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of Seniors, PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

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