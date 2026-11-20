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Actor, producer, and creative force David Drumgold (To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar) returns to the Puffin Cultural Forum on Sunday, December 13, at 6 p.m. with a special Holiday Edition of The David Drumgold Variety Show.

Inspired by the classic television variety shows of the 1960s and '70s, including The Carol Burnett Show, The Flip Wilson Show, and The Cher Show, Drumgold brings the spirit of those legendary productions to the stage with an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance, and theatrical entertainment.

This special holiday edition promises an evening of joy, laughter, and remarkable performances featuring an exciting and diverse ensemble of artists. From powerhouse vocals and dazzling piano performances to the artistry of drag, ballroom dance, and more, the show celebrates the many ways music and performance bring people together. Whether you're looking for a festive night out, a little theatrical magic, or simply a reason to celebrate with friends and neighbors, this is a holiday gathering you won't want to miss!

FEATURED PERFORMERS

David Drumgold (Host and Producer) — An actor, producer, and entertainer, Drumgold is perhaps best known for his appearance in the beloved film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. Drawing inspiration from the golden age of television variety shows, he brings together an extraordinary mix of performers for an evening of entertainment, humor, and celebration.

Darren K. Stokes (Bass-Baritone) — An acclaimed American bass-baritone, Stokes is celebrated for his rich, resonant voice and commanding stage presence. Since beginning his professional singing career in 2002, he has performed with some of the country's most distinguished opera companies and orchestras, including Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Julz Owens (Dancer, Choreographer and Commentator) — A dynamic creative force rooted in ballroom culture, Julz Owens brings expressive movement, musicality, and storytelling to the stage. As a dancer, choreographer, and commentator, he blends the artistry and energy of ballroom with innovative performance, while championing the culture and community that inspire his work.

Jada Valenciaga (Drag Performer) — Representing a new generation of New York City drag talent, Jada brings together fashion, comedy, dance, and audience interaction in high-energy performances. A vibrant presence in NYC's evolving drag scene, Jada embodies the creativity, artistry, and inclusive spirit of contemporary queer performance.

Diana Taylor (R&B Singer) — Originally from Houston, Texas, Diana Taylor moved to New York City in 1997 and released her debut single under Priority Records the following year. A standout in the house and dance music scene, she brings an infectious musical energy and a career rooted in R&B, house, and dance.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka (Pianist and Composer) — An internationally recognized pianist and sought-after composer, Fukuoka is celebrated for his virtuosic musicianship and emotionally compelling compositions. His work spans genres from classical and orchestral music to blues and electronica, with performances and presentations at venues and festivals including Lincoln Center and the Festival de Cannes Court Métrage. The New York Times' Stephen Holden praised him as a 'brilliant pianist,' recognizing his seamless blend of musical styles.

EVENT DETAILS

The David Drumgold Variety Show: Holiday Edition

Sunday, December 13, 2026 | 6:00 p.m.

The Puffin Cultural Forum, 20 Puffin Way, Teaneck, New Jersey 07666

Suggested Donation: $10

Reservations: https://www.puffinculturalforum.org/

For tickets and additional information, call 201-836-3499.

The Puffin Cultural Forum believes that everyone should have access to the arts. If you are unable to pay the suggested donation, please call 201-836-3499 or email culture@puffinfoundation.org to arrange complimentary reservations.

About the Puffin Cultural Forum

The Puffin Cultural Forum, a project of The Puffin Foundation, Ltd., presents an exciting calendar of cultural programming, performances, exhibitions, and community events that encourage social justice, artistic freedom, and civic engagement. Located in Teaneck, New Jersey, the Forum provides a welcoming space for artists, performers, and audiences to explore ideas, celebrate creativity, and engage with the issues and experiences that shape our communities.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 4 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Studio Players 7% 3 Phoenix Productions 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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