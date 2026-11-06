 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

State Theatre New Jersey to Offer Holiday Sale With Up to 50% Off Tickets

The discounts apply to shows including A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and THE WIZ at the Central New Jersey venue.

By:
State Theatre New Jersey to Offer Holiday Sale With Up to 50% Off Tickets

State Theatre New Jersey has announced a Holiday Sale offering savings up to 50% on tickets to most of its upcoming performances. The three-week-long sale runs from Monday, November 9, through Monday, November 30, 2026. Sarah Chaplin.

State Theatre's President and CEO, stated that this special sale “offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy and share the power of live performances, create lasting memories, and celebrate cherished traditions with family and friends.” This holiday season, patrons can unlock these special savings with promo code THANKYOU.

Tickets can be purchased online at STNJ.org using the promo code, in person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469). For more information on the State Theatre Holiday Sale, visit STNJ.org/HolidaySale.

The Holiday Sale includes a wide variety of performances across genres, from Broadway tours and holiday spectaculars to concerts, comedy, dance, and family programming. Some of the shows featured in the sale include The Hip Hop Nutcracker (11/15), A Christmas Story: The Musical (11/20-11/22), A Magical Cirque Christmas (11/27), The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas (11/29), Forever Motown Christmas (12/6), The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet (12/17-12/20), Water for Elephants (1/15-1/17/27), Marlon Wayans (2/5/27), The Wiz (3/6-3/7/27), The High Kings (3/14/27), and more. A special Holiday Sale web page has been set up to show the special discounts for each show STNJ.org/HolidaySale.

The Holiday Sale is available for most State Theatre shows and expires on November 30 at 11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined. Discount is not applicable for VIP/Premium seating or any other packages.

About State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, celebrated its 100th Anniversary after major renovations in December 2021. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored when PBS featured it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey. Having played a significant role in revitalizing New Brunswick—crowned “Jersey's Best Destination of the Year” for 2025 by Jersey's Best magazine—State Theatre resides in the heart of the city's arts district. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six and a half million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have included high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Peter Frampton, and Leanne Morgan. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on State Theatre New Jersey
Upcoming Shows
Shanghai Ballet: The Butterfly Lovers
11/6 - 11/6/2026
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
11/8 - 11/8/2026
Recent Articles
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey
11/5/2026
American Repertory Ballet Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER at Three New Jersey Theaters
American Repertory Ballet Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER at Three New Jersey Theaters
11/5/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert in New Jersey Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
Purpose in New Jersey Purpose
McCarter Theatre Center (1/21-2/13)
Mary Poppins in New Jersey Mary Poppins
Paper Mill Playhouse (11/18-1/03)
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony in New Jersey Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/01-5/01)
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey in New Jersey Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/07)
Marlon Wayans in New Jersey Marlon Wayans
State Theatre New Jersey (2/05-2/05)
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf in New Jersey For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Mile Square Theatre (11/06-11/15)
Batman Returns in Concert in New Jersey Batman Returns in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/06-3/06)
Matilda, The Musical in New Jersey Matilda, The Musical
Barn Theatre (11/13-12/05)
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances in New Jersey Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets