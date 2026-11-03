State Theatre New Jersey Will Present THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER With MC Kurtis Blow

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State Theatre New Jersey will presen The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Sunday, November 15 at 6:30pm. Tickets start at $58.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle that is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The show features a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber—an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier Award-nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical, & Juliet currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is three-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and 19 Tony Awards.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a magical journey where tradition meets innovation, offering families and friends, a holiday experience like no other,” says MC Kurtis Blow, who paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. Blow is also responsible for “Christmas Rappin,” acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song. “This show is proof that the magic of the holidays can be found in the most unexpected places.” Blow says the all-star cast, dynamic choreography, and stunning performances honor hip hop's rich history while celebrating a cherished holiday story.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

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