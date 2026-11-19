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State Theatre New Jersey will present Forever Motown Christmas on Sunday, December 6 at 7pm. This special concert event features Motown classics plus Christmas favorites such as “What Christmas Means to Me,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “This Christmas,” and more. Tickets start at $35.

Performed by a cast of veteran entertainers and their band, including former members of The Jones, Main Ingredient, and The Marvelettes, peppered with Broadway savvy performers who had leading roles in Dream Girls, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God, Porgy & Bess, and Showboat, Forever Motown is an entertainment bonanza.

Serving as the musical director and arranger for Forever Motown, New York City-based multi-instrumentalist Nick Gianni is an accomplished pianist, saxophonist, and composer. Having toured internationally across Europe and Asia and performed on Good Morning America and MTV, Gianni has contributed arrangements to multiple Grammy-nominated albums for artists including Dr. John, Jesse Harris, and Jill Sobule. A sought-after jazz soloist, his playing has been hailed by Cadence Magazine as “emotion [pouring] from his horn like hot poetry on perfumed stationery.”

Joining Gianni is Traci Robinson-Greene, a New York-born and trained performer whose career spans Broadway, film, and international stages. A graduate of the Alvin Ailey Dance Center and Dance Theatre of Harlem, Robinson-Greene appeared in the eight-time Tony-nominated Broadway musical Sophisticated Ladies, as well as Spike Lee's films School Daze and Malcolm X. In 1991, she fulfilled her dream of becoming the lead singer of The Marvelettes, performing around the world.

This non-stop, high-energy trip down memory lane features the songs America grew up with as well as Christmas classics. Led by musical director Gary Kupper (best known for his Broadway hit Freckleface Strawberry and the upcoming musical Rock and Roll Man), every musical moment is crafted with extraordinary attention to detail. The iconic Motown Sound was recreated down to the slightest vocal and musical nuances—to emulate American icons like Marvin Gaye and Tammie Terrell, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Lionel Richie, Mary Wells, and more. The look and feel of authenticity extends to costumes from Tony Award-winning designer Evie Ross and classic Motown choreography from American Dance Theater director Terri Giordano.

In addition to holiday favorites, the program will feature Motown hits like “My Girl,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” “Reach Out,” “Shop Around,” “Dancin' In The Street,” “Stop, In The Name Of Love,” and more.

The truly talented and charismatic cast is a perfect blend of look, sound, and personalities, which are tailor-made for the songs they perform. Cumulatively, the cast members have performed on recordings with over 30 million record sales and over 40 years of both on- and off- Broadway experience. The director, musical director, choreographer, and Costume Designer have jointly won over 25 of America's most prestigious theater awards for their direction, choreography, and staging.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Phoenix Productions 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Art House Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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