State Theatre New Jersey Will Present COCOMELON: SING-A-LONG LIVE! Family Stage Show

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey will present CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE! on Saturday, November 14 at 1pm. Tickets start at $34.

This brand-new production, featuring favorite characters and songs that kids and parents know by heart, is specially designed as the perfect live show experience, a true 'first' for little ones and their families. With engaging moments, playful surprises, and nonstop fun, the show delivers a perfect introduction to the magic of live entertainment, creating big smiles for little ones and unforgettable memories for grown-ups.

Join Ms. Appleberry, JJ, Cody, Nina, and Cece for a lively Melon Patch musical adventure in this exciting touring production. This interactive live show brings CoComelon's vibrant world to life, inviting families to sing, dance, and play together. With beloved characters, delightful surprises, and favorite songs like “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” and “If You're Happy and You Know It,” it's a celebration of connection and childhood wonder. Don't miss the chance to share the magic of your child's very first live show!

Produced by Round Room Live in partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, this spectacular tour brings the world of CoComelon from screen to stage in an unforgettable way.

“We're thrilled to bring CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE to families throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “In partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, we've transformed the beloved world of CoComelon into a vibrant live stage production designed to captivate young audiences with their favorite characters, catchy songs, and immersive, interactive fun—creating unforgettable moments for the entire family.”

About CoComelon

CoComelon is a children's series designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon's songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with input from child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, CoComelon includes spin-offs like The Melon Patch, CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends, Netflix's CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina's Familia, and JJ's Animal Time, as well as an upcoming feature-length CoComelon movie that brings the beloved characters to the big screen for the first time. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment—bringing joy to families everywhere!

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming