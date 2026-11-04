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State Theatre New Jersey will present A Christmas Story: The Musical for four performances on Friday, November 20 at 7:30pm; Saturday, November 21 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, November 22 at 1pm. Tickets start at $52.

From the songwriting team behind the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the critically acclaimed films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story: The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage.

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (“You'll shoot your eye out kid!”). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story: The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

A Christmas Story: The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A Christmas Story: The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday-themed score by composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Tony Award for Dear Evan Hansen, Oscar for La La Land, Golden Globe for The Greatest Showman), with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

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