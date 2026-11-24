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State Theatre New Jersey will present The Sound Studio Classical Series, an immersive musical experience that places concertgoers at the very heart of the performance. Held in STNJ's intimate Studio space, the eight-concert classical series, inspired by both tradition and innovation, explores distinct facets of the classical repertoire—from American voices and timeless masterworks to virtuosic solo performances and bold contemporary collaborations. Tickets are $30.

Maxim Lando, Piano

Sun, November 29, 2026 at 3pm

Maxim Lando has been lauded by the New York Times for his “brilliance and infectious exuberance” along with “impressive delicacy and a wild-eyed danger.” He first made international headlines performing with Lang Lang, Chick Corea, and the Philadelphia Orchestra at Carnegie Hall's 2017 Opening Night Gala. Since then, he has performed as a soloist with over 75 major orchestras around the world, including The Cleveland Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Toronto Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Zurich Chamber Orchestra, and the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra.

Seung Hyeon Baek and Friends in Concert

Sun, January 10, 2027 at 3pm

Korean baritone Seung Hyeon Baek has gained recognition as an artist of versatility, applauded for the richness of his instrument and his considerable dramatic abilities. In 2025-2026, Baek performed at The Metropolitan Opera as Marcello in La bohème. Additional 2025-2026 engagements included performances of Marcello in La bohème with Opera Orlando, house debuts with Vero Beach Opera in the title role of Rigoletto, Opera Grand Rapids as Sharpless in Madama Butterfly, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

South Korean soprano Nayoung Ban is an operatic artist with a rich and remarkably warm Bel Canto voice. She has been praised for her vocal color, stage presence, and musicality. Recently, Ban made her house début as Musetta in La bohème with the Hawaii Opera Theater. She has also appeared as Susanna (Le Nozze di Figaro) and Tebaldo/Celestial Voice (Don Carlo) with Maryland Lyric Opera, where she made her début in the title role of Lucia di Lammermoor.

Violinist Sean Lee: The 24 Paganini Caprices

Sun, January 31, 2027 at 3pm

American violinist Sean Lee is one of the few artists who perform Niccolò Paganini's complete 24 Caprices—the most demanding music ever written for solo violin. His command of this repertoire runs through a rare lineage. Paganini composed the Caprices as the ultimate test of the instrument and in 1947, Ruggiero Ricci became the first violinist to record all 24 solo. Lee, who studied directly with Ricci, carries that legacy forward into a new century. A recipient of Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Career Grant, Lee performs with a sound The New York Times has called “breathtakingly beautiful.”

The Capitol Duo: The Art of the Cello

Sun, February 21, 2027 at 3pm

Capitol Duo, featuring pianist Anna Ouspenskaya and cellist Igor Zubkovsky, has performed together since 2000, sharing a passion for chamber music and for presenting both beloved masterpieces and rarely heard gems of the repertoire. They have appeared at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, where their performance was broadcast live worldwide, and have released two live concert recordings.

Anna Ouspenskaya is a Russian-born American concert pianist who has performed throughout Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. A graduate of the Central Music School of the Moscow Conservatory and the St. Petersburg Conservatory, she made her orchestral debut at the age of eight with the Yaroslavl Philharmonic. Her career has included performances at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kennedy Center, international competition honors, and collaborations with musicians from many of America's leading orchestras.

Igor Zubkovsky is an award-winning cellist whose honors include top prizes at the International Cello Competitions in Minsk, Belarus, and Belgrade, Yugoslavia, the Grand Prix at the Tansman Competition in Łódź, Poland, and chamber music prizes in Trapani, Italy, and Weimar, Germany, with the Brahms Trio (Moscow).

Sam Boutris, Clarinet

Sun, March 14, 2027 at 3pm

Clarinetist Sam Boutris leads a diverse career as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. He is the recipient of the Musica Solis Grand Prize Award at the 2019 Chamber Music Northwest International Clarinet Competition. Boutris has since released his debut album Phases on the Musica Solis label and collaborated with the Rolston String Quartet, Attacca Quartet, and musicians at Chamber Music Northwest. He has presented recitals on the Crypt Sessions series in New York City, The Violin Channel, and the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts in Chicago. Boutris has appeared as soloist with the New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Chamber Music Northwest, and Vermont Mozart Festival Orchestra.

New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra

Sun, April 25, 2027 at 2pm

Founded in 1960 as a community ensemble, the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra has evolved over six decades into one of central New Jersey's most dynamic professional orchestras. The ensemble strives to redefine the bounds of the classical canon with innovative programs that regularly feature contemporary works alongside time-honored classics. This tradition continues today under the direction of Dr. Julia Baumanis, whose dedication to new music and community-engaged collaboration has introduced a vitality to the orchestra's longstanding commitment to increasing access to classical music throughout the region.

Marcelina Román with Eric Malson, accompanist

Wed, May 19, 2027 at 7pm

Polish soprano Marcelina Román, based in Spain, is an acclaimed international artist whose career encompasses opera, concert performance, and the art song repertoire. She regularly appears as a guest artist at leading opera houses and concert venues, collaborating with distinguished orchestras, conductors, and stage directors across Europe and beyond.

Her international engagements include performances at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Bunka Kaikan in Tokyo, as well as appearances with the Berlin Philharmonic and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

A prizewinner of more than 20 international vocal competitions, including the Eva Marton International Singing Competition, the International Vocal Competition's Hertogenbosch, the Jāzeps Vītols International Vocal Competition, and the Adam Didur International Singing Competition.

Eric Malson is a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician whose work has taken him throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. As a soloist, he has appeared with the Orquestra da Fundação Gulbenkian, Orquestra Metropolitana de Lisboa, North Carolina Symphony, Columbus (Ohio) Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Oak Ridge Symphony, and Prince William Symphony. As a collaborating pianist with the Steans Institute for Young Artists, he has appeared frequently at the Ravinia Festival, as well as the Tanglewood, Wexford, Caramoor, Scotia, Chautauqua, Evora, Verso il Millennio, and the Mt. Angel Bach festivals.

Daria Vasileva, Piano

Thu, June 10, 2027 at 7pm

Daria Vasileva is a concert pianist known as an ambassador of Alexander Scriabin's music. Her debut album, Scriabin: Elements, released in 2026 on the French label Aparté, was praised by Gramophone as "an auspicious debut." Her performances are built around one goal: an intimate, passionate connection between performer and audience—a connection she brings to her core repertoire of Scriabin, Bach, and Medtner. Vasileva received a classical education at one of Russia's largest conservatories, in Kazan, where she honed her skills as a concert performer, ensemble artist, accompanist, and teacher.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 2 RENT Art House Productions 6% 3 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 5% 4 1776 Paper Mill Playhouse 4% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 6% 2 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 4 1984 Drama Geek Studios 5% 5 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 6% 2 Studio Players 6% 3 Art House Productions 6% 4 Phoenix Productions 6% 5 Paper Mill Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 3% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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