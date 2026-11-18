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American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker returns November 27 through December 20, with performances in Princeton, Red Bank, and New Brunswick, and 20% off tickets at all venues with the code SWEETS20. GET YOUR TICKETS

American Repertory Ballet, based in New York City, invites audiences to experience The Nutcracker, a timeless story filled with magic, beauty, and the spirit of the season. For more than 60 years, this cherished production has captivated audiences of all ages, welcoming first-time visitors while remaining a treasured holiday tradition for generations of families. With its breathtaking dancing, unforgettable music, and beloved characters, the production creates memories that last a lifetime.

The run includes performances at McCarter Theatre beginning Friday, November 27, with matinee and evening shows through Sunday, November 29. Saturday, November 28 matinee guests can add Cookies & Cocoa, a $30 per person pre-show event from 12 to 12:45 PM featuring fresh cookies, hot cocoa, and time with the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Rat King before the curtain rises.

Performances continue at Two River Theater on December 5 and 6, and at State Theatre New Jersey, which features a live orchestra and choir, from December 17 through December 20. Audio description is available for select State Theatre performances on December 18 and December 19.

Dancers ages 13 and up can also join a special one-time event, Beyond the Curtain, on Sunday, December 20 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at State Theatre New Jersey. Participants will begin with a ballet-based warm-up, learn choreography from ARB's Party Scene, and take part in a Q&A with ARB Company Artist Nanako Yamamoto. Beginners are welcome. The workshop is $35 for Princeton Ballet School students and $40 for the general public, with registration for Princeton Ballet School students and the general public available through the links.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 8% 2 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 6% 3 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 5% 4 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 4% 5 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Drama Geek Studios 3% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 7% 2 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 3 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 5% 5 A NIGHT AT THE THEATER: AN IMMERSIVE MURDER MYSTERY EXPERIENCE Studio Players 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Phoenix Productions 9% 2 Algonquin Arts Theatre 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 North Brunswick Drama Group 6% 5 Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 5% 3 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% 4 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 5 Travis Gaston - ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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