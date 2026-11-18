"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: The Nutcracker returns 11/27 - 12/20 at American Repertory Ballet
ARB's The Nutcracker returns!
American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker returns November 27 through December 20, with performances in Princeton, Red Bank, and New Brunswick, and 20% off tickets at all venues with the code SWEETS20. GET YOUR TICKETS
American Repertory Ballet, based in New York City, invites audiences to experience The Nutcracker, a timeless story filled with magic, beauty, and the spirit of the season. For more than 60 years, this cherished production has captivated audiences of all ages, welcoming first-time visitors while remaining a treasured holiday tradition for generations of families. With its breathtaking dancing, unforgettable music, and beloved characters, the production creates memories that last a lifetime.
The run includes performances at McCarter Theatre beginning Friday, November 27, with matinee and evening shows through Sunday, November 29. Saturday, November 28 matinee guests can add Cookies & Cocoa, a $30 per person pre-show event from 12 to 12:45 PM featuring fresh cookies, hot cocoa, and time with the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Rat King before the curtain rises.
Performances continue at Two River Theater on December 5 and 6, and at State Theatre New Jersey, which features a live orchestra and choir, from December 17 through December 20. Audio description is available for select State Theatre performances on December 18 and December 19.
Dancers ages 13 and up can also join a special one-time event, Beyond the Curtain, on Sunday, December 20 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at State Theatre New Jersey. Participants will begin with a ballet-based warm-up, learn choreography from ARB's Party Scene, and take part in a Q&A with ARB Company Artist Nanako Yamamoto. Beginners are welcome. The workshop is $35 for Princeton Ballet School students and $40 for the general public, with registration for Princeton Ballet School students and the general public available through the links.
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