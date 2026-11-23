"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Special: ANNIE at Vanguard Theater in Montclair
Vanguard Theater | December 3 – 20, 2026
ANNIE at Vanguard Theater
Dates: December 3 – 20, 2026
Venue: Vanguard Theater · Montclair, NJ · 180 Bloomfield Avenue Montclair, NJ 07042 07042
Type: Musical | Tickets: $25 - $55 | Box office: (862) 205 - 3525
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts, despite a next-to- nothing start in 1930s New York City. And now, alongside her signature pal dog, Sandy, she's set her sights on making us grin from ear to ear as she inspires a whole new millennium.
At Vanguard, one role belongs to the audience. Through the theater's Star to Be campaign, members of the public submit video auditions for the featured solo in "NYC," Vanguard's audience votes, and a different winner takes the stage. The call is open to anyone, regardless of age, gender or experience.
The orphans were cast through an open call rather than drawn from the company's own programs. Each role is shared between two young performers across the run, and the cast for any given date is listed with that performance when booking.
Three pajama nights run on the Saturday evening performances of December 5, 12 and 19, when audiences are invited to come dressed for the occasion.
Age recommendation:
All ages
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