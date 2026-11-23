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ANNIE at Vanguard Theater

Dates: December 3 – 20, 2026

Venue: Vanguard Theater · Montclair, NJ · 180 Bloomfield Avenue Montclair, NJ 07042 07042

Type: Musical | Tickets: $25 - $55 | Box office: (862) 205 - 3525

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts, despite a next-to- nothing start in 1930s New York City. And now, alongside her signature pal dog, Sandy, she's set her sights on making us grin from ear to ear as she inspires a whole new millennium.

At Vanguard, one role belongs to the audience. Through the theater's Star to Be campaign, members of the public submit video auditions for the featured solo in "NYC," Vanguard's audience votes, and a different winner takes the stage. The call is open to anyone, regardless of age, gender or experience.

The orphans were cast through an open call rather than drawn from the company's own programs. Each role is shared between two young performers across the run, and the cast for any given date is listed with that performance when booking.

Three pajama nights run on the Saturday evening performances of December 5, 12 and 19, when audiences are invited to come dressed for the occasion.

Age recommendation:

All ages

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