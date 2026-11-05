Sharon Karmazin Named Chair of George Street Playhouse Board of Trustees

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Five-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and longtime trustee Sharon Karmazin has been named George Street Playhouse Chair of its Board of Trustees. The theater also welcomes nine trustee appointments, including seven new members and two returning trustees, bringing experience in the performing arts, business, finance, law, philanthropy, and nonprofit leadership.

The appointments mark an important chapter for GSP as the organization, led by Executive Director Edgar Herrera and Artistic Producer Scott Goldman, continues to strengthen its artistic programming, expand its audiences, deepen community engagement, and build a sustainable future.

About Sharon Karmazin

A member of the George Street Playhouse Board of Trustees for 32 years, Sharon Karmazin is a five-time Tony Award-winning producer who has co-produced more than 40 productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, and national tours. She is President of the Karma Foundation and previously served as Director of the East Brunswick Public Library. Her cultural leadership includes board service with the Entertainment Community Fund, the Yiddish Book Center, and Moment Magazine. She is the founding sponsor of the Rutgers Jewish Film Festival and was inducted into the Rutgers University Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2015.

New and Returning Trustees

The Board welcomes seven new trustees and two returning members:

Joseph P. Benincasa is President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund, a national organization supporting professionals in the performing arts and entertainment industry. He also serves as President of the Actors Fund Housing Development Corporation.

Joanna Connelly is Chief Administrative Officer of Gato Systems and a nonprofit leader with experience in organizational development, philanthropy, and governance. She serves on the boards of Two River Theater and Impact100 Jersey Coast, among other civic organizations.

Kevin Faulcon is a Fixed Income Client Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton with extensive financial services experience. A longtime supporter of Broadway and regional theater, he brings financial expertise and a commitment to the performing arts.

Caprice R. Jenerson, Esq. is President and Attorney-in-Charge of the Office of the Appellate Defender in New York City. An attorney and nonprofit executive, she brings more than three decades of experience in organizational leadership, governance, fundraising, and public service.

Debra A. Lynch, Ph.D. is a psychologist and arts supporter who previously served as Co-Chair of the Partnership Development Council at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts. She is a Broadway investor and serves on the board of the Child Health Institute of New Jersey.

Kevin J. Moore is a Partner in Stevens & Lee's Real Estate Department, with more than 35 years of experience in real estate law, land use, and redevelopment. He has held leadership roles in legal and civic organizations and received numerous professional distinctions.

Charles Batikha is a Certified Public Accountant and Senior Tax Manager in Withum's Theatre & Entertainment practice. His work includes tax structuring, planning, and compliance for theatrical productions in the United States and internationally. He serves as Treasurer of the George Street Playhouse Board.

Anthony L. Marchetta returns to the George Street Playhouse Board of Trustees, having previously served as its President. He is principal of ALM Consulting Group and former Executive Director of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. With more than 50 years of experience in public service and real estate development, he brings extensive expertise in organizational leadership, community development, and governance.

Ronald Bleich returns to the Board after 40 years of prior service, including as Treasurer. A Partner Emeritus at WithumSmith+Brown, he is a CPA, tax attorney, and Certified Financial Planner whose longstanding service has supported the theater's financial stewardship and governance.

Recognizing Distinguished Board Service

George Street Playhouse also recognizes Penelope Lattimer, Ph.D., Jocelyn Schwartzman, and Lora Tremayne as Trustees Emeritae in appreciation of their service and contributions to the organization. Lattimer most recently served as President of the Board of Trustees and was honored by GSP in 2018. Schwarzman and Tremayne each served on the board for more than 40 years and were honored by George Street Playhouse in 2022.

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