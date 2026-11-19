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Known for her star-turn as Mary Poppins on Broadway and London's West End, vocalist Scarlett Strallen captures the spirit of the holidays singing festive melodies with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) at this year's Holiday POPS! concerts.

On the program are classics such as 'We Need a Little Christmas,' 'O Holy Night,' and 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,' orchestral delights including Leroy Anderson's Sleigh Ride, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and selections from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, plus a traditional carol sing-along.

John Devlin conducts performances in Princeton on Saturday, December 19 at 3pm and 6pm before heading with Strallen and the PSO to Trenton for a performance at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial on Sunday, December 20 at 2pm.

Devlin has conducted the PSO's holiday concerts for several years now. He says, 'I am excited to return to the area for the PSO's annual Holiday POPS! program. It's one of my favorite concerts to conduct each year, with voices joined in song and the wonderful musicians of the PSO shining alongside them. We are in for a special treat this year with the addition of soprano Scarlett Strallen. She is such an incredible talent, and her gorgeous voice and warmth of spirit will connect with everyone in our audience.'

Each location holds its own allure. In Princeton, Strallen is joined by the exuberant voices of the Princeton High School Choir, prepared by Choir Director Vincent Metallo and Associate Director Sarah Pelletier. The choir's appearance continues a long-standing, annual performance partnership of the orchestra with the school's choral department.

In Trenton, there will be refreshments of hot cocoa and cider with light snacks available beforehand. Strallen and the orchestra will perform additional seasonal favorites, completing the hour-long program.

Conductor John Gennaro Devlin is an ardent champion of American music, an innovator of concert design, and a thought leader in the field of classical music. As music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Devlin is only the ninth conductor in its 90-year history to hold that title. He was named a recipient of the 2023 Georg Solti Foundation Career Assistance Award. His artistry and versatility make him a sought-after guest conductor with major orchestras across the nation. His engagements include performances with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Louisville Orchestra, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, the Columbus Symphony, the Omaha Symphony, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the American Repertory Ballet.

Born and raised in London, Scarlett Strallen is best known on Broadway as Mary Poppins (a role she also played in London and Australia) and as Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Other New York highlights include Gwendolyn in Travesties on Broadway, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, and Alice in the The New Yorkers with Encores at City Center. Scarlett's West End career highlight's include Kathy in Singin' in the Rain (Olivier Award Nomination) Cassie in A Chorus Line, Clara in Passion at The Donmar Warehouse, Josephine in HMS Pinafore (Olivier Award Nomination), and Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Ms. Strallen previously appeared with the PSO at the 2023 Princeton Festival's memorable performances of Andrew Lippa's I Am Harvey Milk.

The Princeton High School Choir has an unusually rich tradition of choral excellence that is unique among American high schools. The choir has performed extensively in North America and Europe, touring as representatives of Princeton, New Jersey, one of America's most distinguished communities. In 2027, the choir ventures to Slovenia and Croatia. One of five performing ensembles, the 94 members of the choir are selected after careful audition of nearly 250 voices in the high school's choral program.

Tickets for Holiday POPS! vary in price by section and venue; Youths 3-17 receive a 50% discount with adult purchase; groups of 10 or moreceive a 20% discount. Visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

The race is on for the New Jersey Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANASTASIA North Brunswick Drama Group 7% 2 INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 6% 3 RENT Art House Productions 5% 4 PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 5% 5 ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 A RAISIN IN THE SUN Middletown Arts Center 7% 2 1984 Drama Geek Studios 6% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Studio Players 6% 4 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Algonquin Arts Theatre 5% 5 BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS Brundage Park Playhouse 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 99 Cent Players 7% 2 Phoenix Productions 7% 3 Studio Players 7% 4 Algonquin Arts Theatre 6% 5 Art House Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Sean Sciarrillo - PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Phoenix Productions 4% 2 Aaron Ballentine - THE LIGHTNING THIEF The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 3 Callie Henrysen - ROCK OF AGES The Actors Studio of New Jersey 4% 4 Kimberly Jackson - ANYTHING GOES! Brundage Park Playhouse 3% 5 Julie Bianciella - INTO THE WOODS 99 Cent Players 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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