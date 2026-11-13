SOUNDS OF THE SEASON Concert To Be Presented By Princeton Symphony Orchestra

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The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will present a spirited holiday chamber concert filled with Sounds of the Season. The concert is the second installment of the PSO's Chamber Series at Trinity, and takes place in Trinity Church on Thursday, December 10 at 7pm.

Popular holiday tunes such as "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Up on a Housetop," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," are on the program along with a medley of Hanukkah favorites. Classical music lovers will enjoy Victor Ewald's Brass Quintet No. 1, Op. 5, composed in 1890, and Tylman Susato's Renaissance Dances, drawn from the composer's collection of popular dances published in 1551, commonly known as The Danserye.

The lively program will be performed by the PSO Brass Quintet consisting of Thomas Cook and Wayne du Maine, trumpets, Steven Harmon, horn, Lars Wendt, trombone, Benjamin Kauffman, tuba, and Greg Giannascoli, percussion.

In the new year, the PSO's Chamber Series at Trinity continues with two concerts anchored by PSO percussionist Greg Giannascoli and concertmaster Basia Danilow.

Trinity Church is located at 33 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ. General admission tickets are $40 per person (50% discount for children 5-17). For tickets and information, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020. Tickets: $40, general admission (children 5-17 who are accompanied by an adult receive a 50% discount); Accommodations or services can be arranged with two weeks' notice, contact Mika Godbole at (609) 905-0931 or mgodbole@princetonsymphony.org.

Romantic Vienna

Thursday, March 11, 2027 – 7pm

PSO percussionist Greg Giannascoli explores works by Romantic composers arranged for percussion, with a particular focus on works by Austrian-born composer Fritz Kreisler.

Polish Chamber Music

Thursday, April 22, 2027 – 7pm

Concertmaster Basia Danilow and friends perform a program of chamber music written by Polish composers culminating in a performance of Frédéric Chopin's Piano Trio.

ABOUT THE PRINCETON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is a cultural centerpiece of the Princeton community and one of New Jersey's finest music organizations, a position established through performances of beloved masterworks, innovative music by living composers, and an extensive network of educational programs offered to area students free of charge. Led by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, the PSO presents orchestral, pops, and chamber music programs of the highest artistic quality, supported by lectures and related events that supplement the concert experience. Its flagship summer program the Princeton Festival brings an array of performing arts and artists to Princeton during multiple weeks in June. Through PSO BRAVO!, the orchestra produces wide-reaching and impactful education programs in partnership with local schools and arts organizations that culminate in students attending a live orchestral performance. The PSO receives considerable support from the Princeton community and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, regularly garnering NJSCA's highest honor. Recognition of engaging residencies and concerts has come from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the PSO's commitment to new music has been acknowledged with an ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming and a Copland Fund Award. The only independent, professional orchestra to make its home in Princeton, the PSO performs at historic Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

Find the PSO online at www.princetonsymphony.org; on facebook at www.facebook.com/princetonsymphony; on “X” at x.com/PSOmusic; on Instagram at instagram.com/princetonsymphony; and on flickr at www.flickr.com/photos/princetonsymphony.

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