Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SHE LOVES ME to Close New Jewish Theatre 2026 Season
Lee Anne Mathews directs the production, with Bryce A. Miller as Georg Nowack and Hannah Geisz as Amalia Balash.
New Jewish Theatre (NJT) will close its 2026 season with She Loves Me, the beloved romantic musical featuring music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joe Masteroff. Based on Parfumerie, a play by Hungarian Jewish playwright Miklós László, the musical is a heartwarming holiday treat filled with witty dialogue, memorable music and the timeless excitement of discovering true love.
Set in a 1930s European perfumery, She Loves Me follows shop clerks Amalia Balash and Georg Nowack, who rarely see eye to eye. Unbeknownst to them, both have answered the same lonely-hearts advertisement and begun exchanging heartfelt letters with anonymous admirers. As their correspondence blossoms into romance, the two must navigate workplace rivalries, unexpected revelations and a series of delightful twists before discovering whether the love they have found on paper can become reality.
The story behind She Loves Me has inspired generations of audiences. László’s Parfumerie also served as the inspiration for the classic films The Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail, making this musical part of a cherished tradition of romantic storytelling.
Often celebrated as one of the most charming musicals ever written, She Loves Me features a score by the celebrated songwriting team behind Fiddler on the Roof and a book by the writer of Cabaret. The original Broadway production earned five Tony Award nominations in 1964. Its 1993 Broadway revival received the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. A celebrated Broadway revival followed in 2016.
The cast features Bryce A. Miller as Georg Nowack, Hannah Geisz as Amalia Balash (NJT debut), Sara Rae Womack as Ilona Ritter (NJT debut), Aaron Fischer as Steven Kodaly, winner of the St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical for Cabaret, Richard Harris as Mr. Maraczek (NJT debut), Patrick Blindauer as Ladislav Sipos (NJT debut), Elijah Paruzynski as Arpad (NJT debut), and Mark Saunders as the Head Waiter (NJT debut).
Ensemble: David Hall (NJT debut), Annalise McCann (NJT debut), Natalie Sannes (NJT debut), and Molly Stout (NJT debut)
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