SACRED VISIONS: ORU DE ORO World Premiere is Coming to NJPAC

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The rhythms of Yoruba ceremonial traditions will pulse through the Victoria Theater on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., when the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the world premiere of Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro. The performance brings pianist and composer Michele Rosewoman's New Yor-Uba Ensemble together with choreographer Danys “La Mora” Pérez Prades's Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Dance Ensemble for a collaboration that traces the influence of Yoruba traditions through Afro-Cuban dance and contemporary jazz. The premiere follows NJPAC's free annual Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace, an afternoon of celebration for all ages.

In Sacred Visions, La Mora gives physical form to Rosewoman's jazz suite, drawing on Afro-Cuban folkloric dance to tell stories through movement. Sacred rhythms are the common thread. They drive the choreography, shape Rosewoman's compositions and give the musicians room to improvise. With both ensembles onstage, audiences can hear a rhythm take shape and see it answered in movement.

Rosewoman founded New Yor-Uba in 1983 to bring contemporary jazz into conversation with Cuban folkloric music. A 2025 Jazz Legacies Fellow, she also contributed as a pianist and composer to Arturo O'Farrill's GRAMMY-winning album Cuba: The Conversation Continues. La Mora, a 2019 Dance/USA Doris Duke Artist Fellow, founded Oyu Oro in 2005 to preserve and carry forward Afro-Cuban dance traditions. Their collaboration brings together two artists who have spent decades exploring how inherited rhythms can inspire new work.

FREE Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 1:00–6:00 p.m. | FREE admission

NJPAC's Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace brings generations together for face painting, dance, cultural storytelling, a candle-lighting ceremony, vibunzi and activities inspired by the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Families can learn dance steps together, explore the marketplace and share in traditions that celebrate unity, creativity and community.

NJPAC Holiday Market

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | Noon–8:00 p.m.

Visitors can also browse NJPAC's new Holiday Market in a heated outdoor tent, where more than 30 curated vendors offer handcrafted jewelry, artwork, clothing, home goods and distinctive gifts.

Sacred Visions: Oru de Oro

Saturday, December 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. | Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage

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