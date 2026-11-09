Rufus Wainwright to Join Princeton Student Musicians for One-Night McCarter Theatre Concert

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On Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m., GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright will take the McCarter stage for one night only with the Princeton Playhouse Sinfonia, a dynamic new collaborative ensemble created specifically for this concert. The ensemble brings together student musicians from Princeton University's Sinfonia, directed by Ruth Ochs, and the Princeton Playhouse Orchestra, directed by Solon Snider Sway, alongside members of the Princeton Jazz Ensembles and local professional musicians.

With more than 40 musicians on stage, the concert represents one of the most ambitious collaborations between university arts programs and McCarter in terms of number of students, distinct programs and communities involved (40+ piece orchestra, ensembles from the Princeton Department of Music and the Lewis Center for the Arts, plus professional musicians.)

It gives students a rare opportunity to rehearse and perform with one of today's great song interpreters, while bringing together musicians from across the University and the wider community. The evening will feature selections from Wainwright's Want One, Want Two, and Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, offering audiences a chance to experience both his celebrated songwriting and his acclaimed interpretations of Judy Garland.

The concert is part of McCarter's Arts & Ideas initiative, which connects Princeton University scholarship and campus life with McCarter's artistic programming.

Wainwright is known for his singular voice, emotional range, and work across pop, opera, musical theater, and the concert stage. Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall is Wainwright's loving recreation of Judy Garland's celebrated 1961 comeback concert. It premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2006 and earned Wainwright his first GRAMMY nomination, for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The production has since been performed at venues around the world, including the London Palladium, Hollywood Bowl, Paris' L'Olympia, and Toronto's Luminato Festival.

Wainwright's albums Want One and Want Two have also earned widespread recognition. Want One was named Paste magazine's No. 1 album of the year, and Rolling Stone included it among its top five albums of 2003. David Bowie called Wainwright's “Dinner at Eight” the best father-son song he knew. More than two decades after their release, the songs have been given new life through orchestral arrangements by Sally Herbert (Woodkid, Florence + the Machine) and Max Moston (Antony and The Johnsons).

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