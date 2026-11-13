Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA To Conclude The Season For The Bergen County Players

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The Bergen County Players (BCP) will celebrate this holiday season with its final mainstage production of 2026, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Directed by Perry Award winner Carol Fisher, this enchantment-filled musical will run at the Little Firehouse Theatre (298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ) from December 5 through December 20, 2026.

Performances run Friday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM. Tickets are $35 for adults and $21 for students (21 and under with valid ID). Tickets may be purchased online up to two hours before showtime at www.bcplayers.org, by phone at 201-261-4200, or at the box office window starting one hour prior to curtain. The 100-minute production is restricted to ages three and up and will have a cast meet-and-greet after every performance.

Originally broadcast on CBS-TV on March 31, 1957, starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella captivated 107 million viewers-the largest television audience in history at the time. Written specifically for the screen by the legendary songwriting duo, BCP brings the beloved 100-minute stage version to life as part of its annual family show tradition. As The Hollywood Reporter raved, "This Cinderella has more than enough magic on tap to deliver crowd-pleasing family entertainment."

A BCP Life Member, Teaneck resident Carol Fisher has directed several productions for BCP, including The Cake, Pride and Prejudice, Church and State, The Lion in Winter, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, A Shayna Maidel, Is There Life After High School? and Sordid Lives. Audiences have also enjoyed her performances at the Little Firehouse Theatre in various shows, including Steel Magnolias, Pippin and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Fisher is thrilled to helm this seasonal classic. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is pure theatrical enchantment, but at its heart, it's about the true power of kindness," says Fisher. "We are bringing a genuine spark of magic to the Little Firehouse Theatre stage, and I hope audiences of all ages are transported to a magical realm where their dreams come true."

Cast & Creative Team

The title role of Cinderella is played by Katherine Hope Stelma (Bloomfield), starring alongside Damon Quattrocchi (Stony Point, NY) as Prince Topher. The principal cast features Janica Carpenter (Old Tappan) as the Fairy Godmother, Samantha Joy Singh (Clifton) as the Stepmother, Lindsay Tata (New Providence) as Portia, Noa Avital (Teaneck) as Joy, Cheryl Woertz (Alpine) as Queen Constantina, Clifton Lewis (Closter) as King Maximillian, and Joey Lozada (Hackensack) as the Herald.

The Ensemble features Cassandra Barkett (Pompton Lakes), Samantha Camizzi (Wallington), Nate Feldman (New City, NY), Melissa Harris (Wayne), Evie Higgins (River Vale), Maryana Ivlev (Park Ridge), Katie Lupfer (Oradell), Teresa Marino (Cliffside Park), Mark Oberthaler (Mahwah), Carlos Palencia Junior (Fair Lawn), Joshua Switala (Allendale), and Devon Wells (Teaneck).

The Children's Ensemble includes Prudence Happle (Maywood), Ellie Harris (Wayne), Holden Harris (Wayne), and Elizabeth Steinfeld (Ridgewood).

Director Carol Fisher is supported by Musical Director Hannah Elarmo, Producer Christine Francois (Oradell), Assistant to the Director Joellen Tierney (Wyckoff), Stage Manager Kathleen Ruland (Lodi), Choreographer Samantha Joy Singh (Clifton), Set Designer Jody Laufer (Bloomingdale), Set Décor Designer Lauren Zenreich (Oradell), Lighting and Special Effects Designer Gerard Bourcier (Hillsdale), Costume Designer Scout Schiro (Little Ferry), Sound Designer Joe Ercole (Upper Saddle River), Projections Designers Tim Larsen (Hackensack) and Rachel Alt (Ridgefield), Microphones Technicians Alex Yakir (Hillsdale) and Jonathan Seymore (Hackensack), Sound Operator Randi Kestin (Fair Lawn), Lighting Operator Sandra Conklin (Norwood), Costume Crew Olga Garey (Paramus), Star Schiro (Moonachie), Bunny Mateosian (Closter), and Karen Maikisch-Markle (Park Ridge), Props Crew Gloria Bumbaco (Bergenfield) and Tina Marie Ferrara (Dumont), Stage Crew Ken and Darlene Slezak (Oradell), Fergus Halpin and Melina Halpin (Ridgewood), Jennifer Bancks (Suffern, NY), Lillie Nemec (Mahwah), Janelle Miller (Fair Lawn), and Joyce Ghia (Dumont), Photographer Richard Frant (Westwood), Publicist Ellyn Essig (Cliffside Park), ( and Member-at-Large Sharon Little (Hackensack).



Performances will run December 5 - 20, Fridays at 7:30 PM; Saturdays at 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM; Sundays at 12:30 PM & 4:00 PM at The Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. Tickets & Pricing: $35 Adults, $21 Students (with valid ID). Available online at www.bcplayers.org, by phone at 201-261-4200, or at the box office starting one hour prior to curtain.

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