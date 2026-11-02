Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin to Star in 2 PIANOS 4 HAND at George Street Playhouse
2 Pianos 4 Hands begins previews December 1, 2026, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and is set to open December 4, for a run through December 20, 2026.
George Street Playhouse (Scott Goldman, Artistic Producer; Edgar Herrera, Executive Director) announced today the cast & creative team for 2 Pianos 4 Hands, written by Ted Dykstra (“The Expanse”) & Richard Greenblatt (Letters from Lehrer), and directed by Tom Frey(Souvenir). 2 Pianos 4 Hands begins previews December 1, 2026, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and is set to open December 4, for a run through December 20, 2026.
The cast of 2 Pianos 4 Hands will include Richard Todd Adams (Les Misérables) as Ted and Matthew McGloin (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Richard.
2 Pianos 4 Hands will feature scenic, projections, and original lighting design by Steve Lucas (The Drowsy Chaperone), lighting design by Jason Flamos (Henry V), and sound design by Germán Martínez (JOAN). Christina Woolard (Cold War Choir Practice) serves as Stage Manager.
Two performers bring a whole cast of characters to life in this fast-paced, hilarious, and music-filled journey of ambition and obsession. 2 Pianos 4 Hands follows Ted & Richard from eager young students to aspiring concert pianists, navigating demanding teachers, pushy parents, and the pressures of competition along the way. Featuring everything from Bach and Beethoven to Billy Joel, this crowd-pleasing hit blends virtuosic piano-playing with sharp comedy sure to strike a chord with anyone who's ever chased a dream.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/21)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/27-2/27)
|
Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (12/20-12/20)
|
NIC+DESI In Concert
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
|
Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/13-6/13)
|
Carrie
Plainfield Performing Arts CEnter (11/12-11/15)
|
Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls...
Middletown Arts Center (11/07-11/15)
|
Season Finale: Ravel's Boléro with Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/10-6/10)
|
Freestyle: A Love Story
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/06)
|
Joshua Bell Leads Beethoven
Richardson Auditorium (3/12-3/12)