Review: MURDER AT THE VICARAGE at Kismet Performing Artists Theatre Is a Triumph!

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I love Agatha Christie. Who doesn't? I know Murder at the Vicarage, as most mystery lovers do. So I knew who the killer was before I took my seat. But somehow, about 20 minutes into Michael Susko's take on Christie's classic, I was pulled into the ride and had completely forgotten who done it. That is the magic of a great adaptation.

The opening night was sold out, and the house was ready for an adventure. In the program, Director Kathleen Kellaigh said the play brings “the best of both worlds, a beloved Christie classic and a fresh take on it for the stage.” She's right. That's exactly what it is.

Murder at the Vicarage was first published in 1930 and it was the first full-length novel to feature the now-beloved Miss Marple. Of course, Christie went on to write a dozen novels featuring the sharp-eyed mystery solver and nearly a century later, the quirky spinster can still sell out a house in New Jersey. That’s some longevity!

Susko's look into St. Mary's Mead really digs into what makes Christie Christie. The play is a master class in crisp dialogue and desert-dry humor, set in a 1930s village, where everyone has a secret and not one of them has a decent alibi. But his smartest move is how he treats Marple herself. She is both an observer and an actor. She comes and goes through the play, part narrator, part neighbor, part audience member, guiding us scene by scene. And, true to Christie, every time she returns the mystery gets a little deeper.

To be totally honest, I usually detest narration. But how this adaptation knit Marple into the play, thoughtfully transitioning between narrator, audience member, and actor, had exactly the opposite effect. And I am a stubborn old crone when it comes to what I don’t like—so this is something powerful and unique. And the whole play depends on it. And Susan McDonald makes the most of it. She has many great moments as Marple and earns plenty of well-deserved laughs. Watching her snoop the letter in Act 2 is particularly delightful.

At the plays center is the Reverend Leonard Clement, and in many ways he's the lynch pin of the piece. The bulk of the mystery unfolds in and around his study, as one by one, the suspects come through his door. Alan Niebuhr is both charming and believable, which is exactly what's required from the man everyone else orbits.

The play is truly the Actor's dream. Every character gets the chance at a star turn. Every role has meat on it. It's the kind of script actors (and directors/designers) can really grab with both hands. And this cast does just that. Barry Roy is quite funny as Colonel Lucius Protheroe, the man no one in the village is quick to miss (and doubles as the bumbling Inspector Slack). Andrea S Young as Estelle Lestrange is both fascinating and beautiful. Shah Ahmed, as Lawrence Redding, is movie-star handsome, charming, and joy to watch. Tanvi Jani (Anne Protheroe) and Lisbellis Torre (Griselda Clement) deliver some wonderful moments.

A particular nod needs to be given to the interrogation scene. It was deliciously written. Deliciously directed. Deliciously lit. And deliciously acted by Ahmed and Tanvi Jani. A total wow moment.

And then there's Lettice.

As Lettice Protheroe, Sneha Kodappully is magic from moment one. She is clever, naïve, petulant, and perfect all at once. She makes the most of every moment the writer created for her, and the result is wildly funny. She earned some of the biggest laughs of the night. Just wait until you see her reaction to tasting the cookie. I will replay that in my mind whenever I need a chuckle.

Sneha Kodappully gets two paragraphs, because she is an absolute delight. She moves through complicated emotions with the ease of a summer storm, shifting from sun to sudden rain without warning. She dives into the role with bold and surprising choices. She uses her whole body to bring Lettice to life. And I mean her whole body, right down to her feet. She listens. She reacts. She lives on that stage. She gets comedy, and she plays it with ease. And just when you think she can't get any funnier, somehow she does. This play gives every Actor the chance to steal scenes, and Sneha walked through every door Susko opened. She is undoubtably a star in the making. New York, open your doors to her. Directors, writers, take note. Sneha Kodappully is someone to pay attention to.

If the play is an actor's dream, it's likely a Director's dream too, and Kellaigh proves it. She skillfully utilizes the beautifully designed stage with real skill, making the most of the mystery and bringing out every laugh. The space goes from the Vicar’s study to an interrogation room with nothing more than a move of a chair and a change in the lights. The scrim is a wonderful device and it's well used to keep up with the fast pace of the writing. Kellaigh’s direction has many standout moments, but one of my favorites was the stunning stage picture at the close of act one. Just gorgeous.

The simple, but effective set will also make this play accessible to a wide range of theaters. And I think this, along with the stunning writing,

will make Murder at the Vicarage a community theater and high school staple. It's packed with juicy rolls and great opportunities for diverse casting as Kellaigh’s choices beautifully demonstrate.

I've already tossed some much-deserved laurels to the director, cast, set and lighting designers, but none of them would have had their chance to shine without the writing. And with this adaptation, Michael Susko glows. Just because a novel is great doesn’t mean the play is already written. Or that it will even be good. Quite the contrary. And it's even harder with an author like Christie, who loved HUGE casts and never placed a red herring by accident. Susko didn't take her novel and stick it on a stage. I mean with a whole village and thirty-plus characters it would have been a forty-hour production with ten intermissions. No, he distilled it to an essence and interpreted it (like a great playwright does). He brought out the best in all of her characters and put them all into a story that lives comfortably in under two hours. That's a triumph.

In the narration, he lets the best of Marple's lines shine through, and his use of language throughout the play is artful. Like Christie, he revisits the murder through every character's perspective, adding a touch of new information each time. And like Christie, he never lets it get boring or predictable. Even before Protheroe had met his untimely end, I was leaning in and looking for the clues. Susko compresses the novel beautifully, and gives every single character a solid reason to be the killer, which is exactly what a good whodunit owes it’s audience. He honors Christie in the best possible way.

And if I haven't made it abundantly clear, this play is very funny.

All of the actors get their moment to shine. Kellaigh created beautiful pictures and a stunning stage for them to shine on. And Susko gave them the words. The play is a spectacular hit and it’s bound for a long life after Clifton. Bravo to all involved.

Opening weekend is sold out. But have no fear, there are still some seats left for next weekend. Well, when I say some, I mean some. Not a lot. So have a little fear, and book your tickets now.

Murder at the Vicarage plays November 13, and 14, at 7:30pm and November 15th at 3pm at the Clifton Arts Center.



For tickets, click here.



To learn more about Kismet performing Artists Theatre visit their website.



To dig deeper into the work of Michael Susko, tap here.

Photo Credits: Phillip Garver, Kismet Performing Artists Theatre, and Michael Susko

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